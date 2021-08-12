Red Cat Holdings Logo (PRNewsfoto/Red Cat Holdings, Inc.)

HUMACAO, Puerto Rico, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) ("Red Cat" or "Company"), a hardware-enabled software provider to the drone industry, reports its financial results for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2021, and provides a business update:

  • Revenues for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2021, were approximately $5.0 million, representing a more than ten-fold increase compared to approximately $0.4 million for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2020
  • Adjusted Net loss for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2021, which excludes non-cash charges associated with derivative liabilities, stock-based compensation, and the amortization of debt discount, was approximately $1.6 million, as compared to an adjusted net loss of $1.3 million for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2020
  • Common Stock financings in May and July 2021 raised $76 million in gross proceeds

"We are pleased to report only a relatively modest increase in our adjusted net loss even while closing and integrating three acquisitions during the 16-month period through April 30, 2021," stated Joseph Hernon, Chief Financial Officer.  "Our recent capital raises totaling gross proceeds of $76 million have strengthened our financial position, and we are well funded to execute on our growth initiatives."

"Since the beginning of 2019, we have completed three acquisitions, and we are working hard to close our fourth and most exciting acquisition, Teal Drones, as fast and efficiently as possible," stated Jeffrey Thompson, Chief Executive Officer.  "Red Cat remains focused on building a portfolio of complementary products and services to support the continued growth and maturation of the drone industry in both the enterprise and consumer market segments. Our disciplined acquisition strategy targets companies with advanced product offerings and unique drone platforms and intellectual property. After the integration of Teal Drones, we would expect military applications and infrastructure inspections to be our most significant revenue drivers."

Jeff Thompson, CEO and Joseph Hernon, CFO will conduct a conference call this afternoon at 5:00 p.m. ET and lead a discussion of fiscal year 2021 financial results along with a Q&A session to follow. To listen to the conference call, interested parties within the U.S. should dial 1-866-777-2509 (domestic) or 1-412-317-5413 (international). All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the Red Cat Holdings conference call.

The conference call will also be available through a live webcast that can be accessed at https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=TxjwxSOS

The webcast replay will be available until November 12, 2021, and can be accessed through the above link. A telephonic replay will be available until August 26, 2021, by calling 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and using access code 10159599.

The Company's complete financial statements are being filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission and can be accessed via https://sec.report/Ticker/RCAT. A condensed summary of select financial data is provided below:

Statements Of Operations

























Year ended April 30,





2021



2020

Revenues



$

4,999,517





$

403,940





















Cost of goods sold





3,929,832







325,379





















Gross Margin





1,069,685







78,561





















Operating Expenses

















Operations





590,342









Research and development





516,084







488,990



Sales and marketing





172,182









General and administrative





1,279,471







949,636



Stock based compensation





3,388,216







269,895



Total operating expenses





5,946,295







1,708,521



Operating loss





(4,876,610)







(1,629,960)





















Other Expense (Income)

















Derivative expense





4,630,288









Change in fair value of derivative liability





2,492,894









Interest expense





1,223,767







29,186



Other, net





12,616







(57,215)



Other Expense (Income)



$

8,359,565





$

(28,029)





















Net loss



$

(13,236,175)





$

(1,601,931)



 

Condensed Balance Sheets



















April 30,







April 30,









2021







2020



ASSETS

















Cash and other assets



$

1,643,863





$

322,191



Intangible assets, net





2,032,169







20,000



Goodwill





8,017,333







2,466,073



TOTAL ASSETS





11,693,365







2,808,264





















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Warrant derivative liability





2,812,767









Payable to related party





2,143,209







333,684



Accounts payable and accrued expenses





1,202,049







376,811



Notes payable





269,045







568,771



Total Liabilities





6,427,070







1,279,266





















Stockholders' Capital





21,076,223







4,102,751



Accumulated deficit





(15,809,928)







(2,573,753)



Total Stockholders' Equity





5,266,295







1,528,998



TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



$

11,693,365





$

2,808,264





















 

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

















Year ended April 30,





2021



2020

Net cash used in operating activities





(1,399,001)







(811,584)





















Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities





(48,368)







46,327





















Net cash provided by financing activities





1,488,048







498,487





















Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We have presented a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure in this earnings release.  We believe that this supplemental information is useful to investors because it allows for an evaluation of the company with a focus on the performance of its core operations, including more meaningful comparisons of financial results to historical periods.  Adjusted Net Loss is a non-GAAP financial measure which excludes certain non-cash expenses related to derivatives, stock-based compensation and the amortization of debt discounts.  Our executive management team uses these same non-GAAP measures internally to assess the ongoing performance of the company.

Below is a reconciliation of Adjusted Net Loss to GAAP net loss for the 12 months ended April 30, 2021 and 2020:





Adjusted net loss





2021



2020

Net loss



$

(13,236,175)





$

(1,601,931)



Stock based compensation





3,388,216







269,895



Derivative expense





4,630,288









Change in fair value of derivative liability





2,492,894









Non-cash portion of interest expense





1,100,000



























Adjusted Net Loss



$

(1,624,777)





$

(1,332,036)



About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry through its four wholly owned subsidiaries. Fat Shark Holdings is the leading provider of First Person View (FPV) video goggles to the drone industry. Rotor Riot, LLC is a leader in the sale of FPV drones and equipment, primarily to the consumer marketplace through its digital storefront located at www.rotorriot.com. Rotor Riot enjoys high visibility in social media through its Facebook page and its sponsorship of a professional drone racing team that has won numerous championships. Skypersonic provides software and hardware solutions that enable drones to complete inspection services in locations where GPS is not available, yet still record and transmit data even while being operated from thousands of miles away. Red Cat Propware is developing a Software-as-a-Solution ("SaaS") platform to provide drone flight data analytics and storage, as well as diagnostic products and services. Learn more at https://www.redcatholdings.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Red Cat Holdings, Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus related to the public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Red Cat Holdings, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

