SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Red Door Real Estate announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that Red Door Real Estate, a tech-savvy, Silicon Valley-based firm, is powered by the most advanced platform in the industry.
Red Door Real Estate, founded by Jennifer Yi, is a full-service real estate firm serving buyers, sellers, and investors throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. Yi has a background in management information systems and more than a decade of experience as an agent in the fast-paced Bay Area market. Many of her clients work in the tech industry, as she has a reputation for leveraging the latest technology and implementing innovative strategies that give her clients the edge.
Partnering with Side will ensure Red Door Real Estate remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while allowing its agents to continue delivering premium services to their clients. Red Door Real Estate agents are fully supported by a one-of-a-kind premium brokerage platform, which provides transaction management, property marketing, lead generation, business growth opportunities, vendor management, and infrastructure solutions.
"Working with Side allows me to focus on providing my clients with the local expertise and market insight they need to achieve their goals," said Yi. "Many of our clients work in the tech industry, and they expect to use sophisticated tools throughout the real estate process. Side is the most advanced platform in the industry and streamlines our operations, which is a win-win for our team and our clients."
Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.
About Red Door Real Estate
Red Door Real Estate has designed a superior buying and selling experience that creatively meets the needs of today's dynamic Bay Area clientele. Inspired by a passion for people and backed by tech-savvy skills and industry expertise, the agents at Red Door Real Estate transform the typical real estate process into a collaborative, supportive, and exciting journey. To learn more, visit http://www.reddoorca.com.
About Side
Side transforms high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages into successful businesses and boutique brands that are 100% agent-owned. Side exclusively partners with the best agents, empowering them with proprietary technology and a premier support team so they can be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
