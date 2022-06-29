Red Earth Commerce, an Oklahoma Electronic Commerce (E-commerce) company announced today that it has acquired the assets of The Gardener's Friend (http://www.thegardenersfriends.com) – a best-selling, top-rated Amazon (https://amzn.to/3KOkSEO) and Shopify (The Gardeners Friends (tgfproducts.com) Brand and Storefront – from The Valspring Group, Ltd. of Berwick, Nova Scotia, Canada.
TULSA, Okla., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Red Earth Commerce, an Oklahoma Electronic Commerce (E-commerce) company announced today that it has acquired the assets of The Gardener's Friend (http://www.thegardenersfriends.com) – a best-selling, top-rated Amazon (https://amzn.to/3KOkSEO) and Shopify (The Gardeners Friends (tgfproducts.com)) Brand and Storefront – from The Valspring Group, Ltd. of Berwick, Nova Scotia, Canada.
The Gardener's Friend Ratchet Pruners – beloved by Home Gardening Enthusiasts in North America and Europe – are ideally suited to customers with mobility issues, including Arthritis and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome. The product is a top seller in its Category on Amazon and sells thousands of units per year in the United States, the United Kingdom and across the European Union.
Red Earth Commerce negotiated to purchase the assets of The Gardner's Friend from The Valspring Group, Ltd. of Berwick, Nova Scotia, Canada. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Valspring, led by Landscaping and Gardening industry veteran Paul Grimm has built the brand in six global markets through a combination of skillful supply chain management, great customer service and sophisticated on-site marketing on Amazon.
"We were so impressed with what Paul has done with The Gardener's Friend and felt Red Earth Commerce was a natural partner to carry the brand forward," said Red Earth Commerce CEO Eric Warren. "Building on the strong foundation of the brand, its presence in multiple global markets, and the broad product line, we are confident we can carry it forward to even greater success."
The global e-commerce market size was valued at USD $9.09 trillion as recently as 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7% from 2020 to 2027, according to Grand View Research. Even prior to the Global Pandemic the Home Gardening segment was very popular online. Many sought out home craft activities such as gardening during recent lockdowns, and many of those plan to continue, or even increase their horticultural hobbies.
"As I got to know Eric during the Diligence phase of the transaction, I became more and more convinced that he was the right person to partner with to carry this business forward," Grimm commented. "His combination of marketing and operational expertise, and new-found passion for The Gardener's Friend brand and products seem like the perfect match to leverage the substantial growth opportunities. We couldn't be happier."
Red Earth Commerce is an Oklahoma E-commerce company focused on acquiring and growing best-selling brands to optimize revenue and cash flow. The company's founders, Eric and Elizabeth Warren leverage decades of marketing, financial, legal and operational expertise in a variety of market segments, including Internet technology, Entertainment and E-commerce. The Gardener's Friend brand includes the best-selling Ratchet Pruners – which sport over 3,000 reviews, with an average 4.8-star rating on Amazon – as well as Bypass Pruners, Snips, Loppers and other products used by Home Gardening Enthusiasts.
Company address:
Red Earth Commerce
100 S. Cincinnati Ave.
Fifth Floor
Tulsa, OK 74103
Media Contact
Eric Warren, Red Earth Commerce, 1 9188076275, ewarren@redearthcommerce.com
SOURCE Red Earth Commerce