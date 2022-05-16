Red Nucleus expands its learning capabilities with provider of online modules, off-the-shelf content, and workshops
YARDLEY, Pa., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Red Nucleus, a premier provider of strategic learning and development (L&D), scientific services and advisory (SS&A), and medical communications solutions exclusively for the life sciences industry, announced that it has acquired Yukon Training ("Yukon"), a leading provider of online modules, off-the-shelf content, and workshops focused on the biopharma and medical device industries.
Yukon, with an online subscription library of over 25 courses and unique custom training solutions, aligns closely with Red Nucleus's Learning & Development services and existing off-the-shelf content. Yukon's courses and content are focused on essential skills, including sales skills, negotiation, and communication tactics. In addition to content, Yukon offers workshops (both virtually and in person) and leverages a proprietary reinforcement tool to ensure comprehension and retention with learners.
Dennis Falci, Yukon President, adds "The Yukon Training team is very excited to join Red Nucleus. We align well with our shared values and customer-first approach. The synergy of the companies' offerings will assist us in enhancing high-quality training solutions for our current and future clients."
"We are very focused on building out our off-the-shelf content and expanding our training offerings," said Red Nucleus CEO Ian Kelly. "Together with Dennis and Yukon, we are pleased to now offer essential skills training and content, a fabulous addition to our existing learning business."
The transaction closed in April 2022.
For more information, please contact
Julie Estrada
(267) 274-5100
About Red Nucleus
Red Nucleus is the premier provider of strategic learning and development, scientific services and advisory, and medical communications solutions exclusively for the life sciences industry. For 30 years, we've taken pride in our long-term relationships with industry leaders, delivering global solutions designed to boost understanding, efficiency, and compliance. With offices in the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom, Sweden, India, Canada, and Australia, our commitment to quality and on-time delivery is unrivaled in the industry.
Media Contact
Julie Estrada, Red Nucleus, 1 267.274.5100, jestrada@rednucleus.com
SOURCE Red Nucleus