GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Oak Capital Group ("Red Oak"), an investment manager and provider of debt capital solutions for commercial real estate projects, today announced Gary Bechtel has joined the firm as Chief Executive Officer. Bechtel previously served as President of Money360, where he was responsible for developing and executing its expansion strategy. Prior to joining Money360, Bechtel was Chief Lending/Originations Officer for CU Business Partners, LLC, the nation's largest credit union service organization. Bechtel has originated, underwritten, structured, placed, and closed over $10 billion in commercial debt transactions during his career.
"Prior to the advent of Covid-19, we began searching for a partner-level professional to augment our management team and operations," said Chip Cummings, Red Oak's President and Founding Partner. "I have known Gary for years. He is a proven, widely-respected leader in commercial real estate and capital markets, and his historical success and broad experience across property types and credit structures make him the ideal executive to guide Red Oak's growth strategy and create additional value for our stakeholders. Gary will be instrumental in our drive for operational excellence."
Red Oak provides short-term senior debt financing solutions to commercial real estate borrowers nationwide. The firm considers multiple property types and geographies. The team's experience in origination, capital allocation, and lending is the foundation of its disciplined investment process.
"Red Oak has developed an outstanding reputation for efficient underwriting under Chip's leadership," commented Bechtel. "We are well-positioned to navigate today's commercial real estate environment. I'm excited to be a part of expanding our investment operations, extending our solution to more borrowers, and delivering compelling value to our investor base."
Red Oak Capital Group, founded in 2015, originates, underwrites, and services short-term, senior secured stabilization loans on income-producing commercial real estate properties located in major geographic markets.
