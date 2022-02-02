THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Red Pocket Mobile, an increasingly popular alternative to the big wireless carriers, today announced a partnership with Vonage, a global business cloud communications leader helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, that brings together mobile and enterprise phone systems into one easy-to-use, inexpensive package.
"Companies of all sizes have long struggled with a bewildering mix of business phone platforms and mobile providers that don't work well together," said Scott Ballard, Director of Productivity for Red Pocket Mobile. "That changes today. Our partnership with Vonage joins a top-tier cloud business phone system with premium mobile service available for a company's entire employee base on any major cell phone network – at an extraordinary price."
For just $45 per line, the Red Pocket Business Plan offers unlimited minutes, texts and 25 GB of nationwide 5G data per line bundled with Vonage's feature-rich unified communications cloud business phone system complete with auto-attendant. A company with as few as five employees can quickly set up mobile phone service for all employees along with its business phone system in just a few clicks.
Red Pocket Mobile provides service on all of the country's major cellular networks, so a business can mix and match mobile networks by line at the same great price. In addition, there are no activation fees, no overage fees and no credit checks. International calling is also free, including unlimited international calling to more than 80 countries.
"Businesses today rely on mobile as their primary communications tool, yet mobile business service offerings haven't kept pace with the times," said Vivek Sharma, VP of Partnerships for Vonage. "The integration of our award-winning enterprise phone system with Red Pocket Mobile's acclaimed wireless service is a win for companies big and small. We're excited to partner with Red Pocket Mobile to build the communications experience that today's businesses deserve."
To learn more about the Red Pocket Business Plan and sign up to receive updates, special offers and more, visit redpocket.com/business.
About Red Pocket Mobile
At Red Pocket Mobile, we know that many people are frustrated with their big carrier because of lousy customer support and plans that are too expensive. We provide better customer service and the same coverage, but at a lower price – so you can stay connected while using a phone service that you love. We're proud to be an American-owned company ranked Excellent by customers who reviewed us on Trustpilot and rated A by the Better Business Bureau.
Media Contact
Jonathan Jasso, Red Pocket, 5404807611, jj@redpocket.com
SOURCE Red Pocket