MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc., a national full-service registered investment advisor, is pleased to announce an advisor team from Merrill Lynch, that manages $150 million in assets under management, has joined the firm.
Jess Panichi, Founder and CIO and Gina Blair, Founder and COO, of Panichi Blair Wealth Advisors, have office locations in Hermantown and Minneapolis, MN. Jess and Gina have been serving clients for many years and are strongly committed to educating and planning for their financial future.
According to Jess, "We wanted to go independent to better serve our clients. In the broker-dealer world, you are limited in what you can offer your clients. We conducted due diligence on several firms over the last year before deciding on Redhawk. Gina and I are very excited about the move to Redhawk and they have exceeded our expectations."
"Redhawk played a major role in transitioning our clients. They put together a transition roadmap that was extremely helpful in making the transition efficient and a great experience for us and our clients. They also were able to get our office up-and running within a week and coming from a broker-dealer, we needed everything. We didn't have to do much at all to move our clients over," commented Gina Blair.
"We are extremely pleased to have Jess and Gina as part of Redhawk. They are committed to serving the best interest of their clients and we look forward to helping them service their clients and helping them grow," stated Dan Hunt, CEO of Redhawk.
About Panichi Blair Wealth Advisors
Panichi Blair Wealth Advisors specializes in helping individuals develop sound retirement strategies. The firm strongly believes in educating clients about financial concepts and solutions that take the mystery out of investing, insurance, estate conservation, and preserving wealth. We focus on money management, as well as other issues that are critical to our client's financial wellbeing. To learn more, visit http://www.panichiblair.com.
About Redhawk Wealth Advisors
Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. is an SEC Registered Investment Advisory ("RIA") firm based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The firm provides wealth management, retirement plan, and practice management services to independent advisor representatives and their clients. To learn more, visit http://www.redhawkwa.com.
