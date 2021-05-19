CAMBRIDGE, England, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RedHunt Labs, an Attack Surface Management company helping security and IT teams track and reduce their digital exposure, has appointed the world-renowned infosec expert and industry veteran Daniel Cuthbert as an advisor.
The company's Attack Surface Management platform helps organisations to continuously discover and track their ever-expanding modern attack surface and identify security risks exposed on the internet, which otherwise can cause catastrophic damage.
Daniel Cuthbert is the latest high profile cybersecurity appointment by RedHunt Labs as the firm looks to continue its growth with strategic guidance.
Daniel comes with an experience of over 20 years on both the offensive and defensive sides of cybersecurity. He is highly skilled in threat intel, secure software design and offensive cyber operations for corporate and government sectors. He is the original co-author of the OWASP Testing Guide 2003 and now OWASP Application Security Verification Standard (ASVS).
Daniel has previously served as Chief Operating Officer at SensePost (now Orange Cyberdefense) and has seen the evolution of the infosec industry. He also sits on BlackHat's Global Review Board and is a regular speaker at major cybersecurity events.
Commenting on his appointment, Daniel said, Knowing what you have is as important as trying to keep it secure, and this is where continuous monitoring really plays a key part. RedHunt Labs' proprietary solution for Attack Surface Management, NVADR, comes in at the right time in the industry. As dynamic infrastructure and modern technology stacks are painful to track, organisations are now realising the importance of continuously monitoring their attack surface as a 'must-have' component in security strategy.
Sudhanshu, the co-founder at RedHunt Labs, added, as we continue to grow and scale our operations, our initiatives require a strategic, research-focused expert to help us stand out in the Cyber Security market. As an advisor, Daniel will provide his superior blend of executive leadership and cybersecurity credentials. It will help RedHunt Labs scale their business as they continue to bring their unique Attack Surface Management (ASM) offering to organisations looking to become resilient towards cybersecurity attacks.
