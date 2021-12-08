(PRNewsfoto/RedLegg)

(PRNewsfoto/RedLegg)

 By RedLegg, CREST

ST CHARLES, Ill., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RedLegg announced today its accreditation by CREST one of the cyber industry's most highly regarding industry bodies, for meeting its standards for delivering high quality services in penetration testing,

CREST is the not-for-profit accreditation and certification body representing the technical information security industry. CREST provides internally recognized accreditation for organizations and individuals providing vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, cyber incident response, threat intelligence services and Security Operations Centre (SOC) services. 

All CREST member companies undergo regular and stringent assessment; while CREST qualified individuals must pass rigorous examinations to demonstrate knowledge, skill and competence. CREST is governed by an elected board of experienced professionals who also promote, develop, and support awareness, ethics, and standards within the cyber security marketplace.

It is important to RedLegg to be relevant, smart, delivering usable results with exceptional customer service.

About RedLegg

RedLegg is an innovative, global security firm that delivers managed cybersecurity solutions. Our agile team of engineers has been serving and defending clients' information since 2008. Trusted, personable guides in this complex, ever-changing, high-stakes field. Our services revolve around Advisory, Managed Security Services, Penetration Testing, Threat Intelligence, Automation, Incident Response & Forensics. redlegg.com

