SANTA ROSA, Calif., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Redwood Credit Union (RCU) recently named a new associate board member to its board of directors—Johnathan Logan.
RCU's board of directors sets the credit union's strategic direction and policies. As an associate board member, Logan will attend all board meetings and participate in key discussions but will not currently take part in votes. Because the credit union is a not-for-profit cooperative, all RCU board members and associate board members serve voluntarily.
Logan is currently the vice president for community engagement at the Marin Community Foundation. Prior to that, he served as general manager for the Marin City Community Services District.
He has more than 17 years of community leadership experience, spanning the philanthropic and local government sectors and has served on various nonprofit and local government boards and commissions. Logan is a National Urban Fellow and holds a Master of Public Administration degree from City University of New York, Baruch College and a Bachelor of Science degree in business management from Oral Roberts University.
