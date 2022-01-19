SANTA ROSA, Calif., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Redwood Credit Union (RCU) has promoted Bryan Haas to senior vice president of product and member engagement. In his new role, Haas will lead product and service research, strategy, and development, and work across the organization to ensure an industry-leading member experience.
"Bryan is a visionary leader whose talent extends to translating big-picture goals into actionable steps that create value for our members," said Cynthia Negri, chief administrative officer at Redwood Credit Union. "In this role, he'll champion ongoing engagement between our members and the credit union that ensures we're offering the products and services most wanted."
Haas joined RCU in 2021 with more than 20 years of financial services experience in the San Francisco Bay area, including five years as head of customer experience strategy at Western Union, and five years at Xoom as director of product development.
Haas has a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology from Sonoma State University and a Master of Science in human resource management from Golden Gate University.
About Redwood Credit Union
Founded in 1950, Redwood Credit Union is a full-service financial institution providing personal and business banking to consumers and businesses in the North Bay and San Francisco. RCU offers complete financial services including checking and savings accounts, auto and home loans, credit cards, online and mobile banking, business services, commercial and SBA lending, and more. Wealth management and investment services are available through CUSO Financial Services L.P., and insurance and auto-purchasing services are also offered through RCU Services Group (RCU's wholly owned subsidiary). RCU has more than $7 billion in assets and serves more than 390,000 members with full-service branches from San Francisco to Ukiah. For more information, call 1 (800) 479-7928, visit redwoodcu.org, or follow RCU on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn for news and updates.
