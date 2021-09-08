NAPA, Calif., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Redwood Credit Union (RCU) has promoted Deirdre Thompson to senior vice president of virtual service delivery. In her new role, Thompson is responsible for making sure members receive the same level of passionate service digitally as they do in person.
Thompson joined RCU in 2009 with more than ten years of experience in finance and tech. She formerly worked as senior vice president and technology service delivery manager at Bank of America, an experience that allowed her to quickly take on the task of upgrading RCU's member service software and phone systems to build a service-centric team.
"Deirdre was instrumental in moving our service center forward in coordination with the advancement of online services," said Tony Hildesheim, chief operating officer. "She remains a consummate voice for the member and has been the driving force behind the way we measure customer satisfaction. I'm excited to see her lead and execute a vision for the future of virtual service delivery at RCU."
For her many achievements in delivering measurably happier and more loyal members, customers, and employees, as well as sustainable growth, Thompson was honored in 2021 with a North Bay Women in Business award.
Born and raised in the Bay Area, Thompson holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from UC Berkeley, is a graduate of Western CUNA Management School, and holds Net Promoter and Six Sigma Greenbelt certifications.
Thompson works out of RCU's Napa administrative offices and is part of the team that will lead its growth and ability to serve as an additional disaster recovery site—ensuring unencumbered access to financial services at all times.
About Redwood Credit Union
Founded in 1950, Redwood Credit Union is a full-service financial institution providing personal and business banking to consumers and businesses in the North Bay and San Francisco. RCU offers complete financial services including checking and savings accounts, auto and home loans, credit cards, online and mobile banking, business services, commercial and SBA lending, and more. Wealth management and investment services are available through CUSO Financial Services L.P., and insurance and auto-purchasing services are also offered through RCU Services Group (RCU's wholly owned subsidiary). RCU has more than $6.8 billion in assets and serves more than 385,000 members with full-service branches from San Francisco to Ukiah.
