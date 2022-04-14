Kate Harkin joins RCU to lead community and financial wellness programs.
NAPA, Calif., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Redwood Credit Union has hired Kate Harkin as community programs manager.
Harkin will be responsible for ensuring successful financial wellness and community programs to support the counties RCU serves, including Sonoma, Marin, Napa, Lake, Mendocino, and San Francisco. Harkin will also lead RCU's team in developing strong relationships with local nonprofits and community leaders.
"Our team loves volunteering in the community, so we're all happy to see more hands-on opportunities and events coming back," said Matt Martin, vice president of community and government relations. "Kate is very action-minded, and I'm excited that she'll be leading our team in identifying how RCU can further serve our communities' greatest needs and then making it happen."
Harkin came to RCU from Vantage Aging, where she worked for three years as the point person in implementing the U.S. Dept. of Labor's Senior Community Service Employment Program. The program served older community members, helping them gain skills to return to the workforce. She also worked as a Peace Corps volunteer, providing two-and-a-half years of service in rural Thailand.
She has a bachelor's degree in political science and sociology from Ohio State University and a master's degree in organizational development and analysis from Case Western Reserve University. Harkin currently volunteers at the Jameson Humane Society, serves on the Columbus Green Building Forum, and previously served as a volunteer on the Central Ohio Return Peace Corps board.
About Redwood Credit Union
Founded in 1950, Redwood Credit Union is a full-service financial institution providing personal and business banking to consumers and businesses in the North Bay and San Francisco. RCU offers complete financial services including checking and savings accounts, auto and home loans, credit cards, online and mobile banking, business services, commercial and SBA lending, and more. Wealth management and investment services are available through CUSO Financial Services L.P., and insurance and auto-purchasing services are also offered through RCU Services Group (RCU's wholly owned subsidiary). RCU has more than $7 billion in assets and serves 400,000 members with full-service branches from San Francisco to Ukiah. For more information, call 1 (800) 479-7928, visit redwoodcu.org, or follow RCU on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn for news and updates.
Media Contact
Public Relations Department, Redwood Credit Union, (707) 576-5224, PR@redwoodcu.org
SOURCE Redwood Credit Union