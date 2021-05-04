DENVER, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RefiJet, one of America's fastest-growing auto refinance companies, has engaged 919 Marketing, a leading national franchise marketing agency offering content marketing and public relations services to all companies (franchise or non-franchise), to generate consistent brand awareness and accelerate expansion in United States markets.
RefiJet, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, specializes in offering personalized help and support to find consumers the best auto refinancing loan for which they qualify. RefiJet partners with a national network of leading financial institutions and delivers quick quotes at competitive rates.
RefiJet's Managing Partner, Reid Rubenstein, hired 919 Marketing to spread the word about the company's industry-leading customer auto refinance solutions.
In times of economic distress, much like what many Americans are facing today, saving money wherever possible is of great importance. Being able to refinance an automobile allows customers to save money in various ways.
"Our mantra is we put our customers in the best position for which they qualify," Rubenstein explained. "We can match our customers with lenders based on their needs, such as lowering their rate, changing the term of their loan, and even buying them out of their lease."
919 Marketing will partner with RefiJet to create a robust branding program that will position Rubenstein as a thought leader in the industry with high-profile editorial content, including a regular contributor role with the Forbes Finance Council. Beyond that, 919 Marketing will provide a blend of content marketing and public relations services that will help RefiJet reach, influence, and convert new customers throughout the U.S.
919 Marketing's Founder and CEO David Chapman said his team is excited to get started.
"It's easy to see why RefiJet is a leader in the auto refinance space," says Chapman. "Many Americans have fallen on hard times within the past year, and being able to save money wherever possible has become more important than ever. We're very excited to partner with RefiJet to help with their cause."
About RefiJet
A Denver, Colorado-based company, RefiJet provides a nationwide vehicle loan refinance program for consumers across different credit tiers who want to refinance to lower monthly payments, lower the interest rate, or get a better loan structure. RefiJet works with a variety of lenders, so it specializes in offering consumers the best deal for which they qualify. For more information, please visit RefiJet.com or RefiJet.com/es.
About 919 Marketing
Serving the franchising industry for more than a decade, 919 Marketing is ranked by INC. as the fastest-growing franchise content marketing and PR agency in the country. 919 Insights, the franchise industry's exclusive AI-powered data analytics platform, uncovers and tracks actual buyer engagement and conversion on your brand website and social media platforms, and the platforms of your major competitors.
The resulting buyer intelligence powers 919's in-house franchise content marketing services; brand strategy and messaging, LINK® strategic planning and research, CEO branding, crisis communications, national and local market PR, social media marketing, organic and paid search, creative services, and full-scale video production.
919 Marketing is a proven, go-to source for national companies of all sizes that want to grow their businesses. For more information, please contact David Chapman, CEO, at 919-557-7890 or email dchapman@919marketing.com.
