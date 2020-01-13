BELOIT, Wis., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC) announced today that it plans to release its fourth quarter 2019 financial results after the market closes on Monday, February 3, 2020.
Regal will hold a conference call to discuss the earnings release at 9:00 am CST (10:00 am EST) on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. To listen to the live audio and view the presentation during the call, please visit Regal's Investors website: https://investors.regalbeloit.com. To listen by phone or to ask the presenters a question, dial 1.888.317.6003 (U.S. callers) or +1.412.317.6061 (international callers) and enter 2781436# when prompted.
A webcast replay will be available at the link above, and a telephone replay will be available at 1.877.344.7529 (U.S. callers) or +1.412.317.0088 (international callers), using a replay access code of 10138325#. Both will be accessible until May 4, 2020.
Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC) is a global leader in the engineering and manufacturing of electric motors and controls, power generation products and power transmission products serving customers throughout the world. We create a better tomorrow by developing and responsibly producing energy-efficient products and systems.
Our company is comprised of three operating segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions and Power Transmission Solutions. Regal is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin and has manufacturing, sales and service facilities worldwide. For more information, visit RegalBeloit.com.