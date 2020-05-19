BELOIT, Wis., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC) will be participating at the KeyBanc Industrials & Basic Materials Virtual Conference on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Regal Beloit Corporation is a global leader in the engineering and manufacturing of electric motors and controls, power generation solutions and power transmission products serving customers throughout the world. We create a better tomorrow by developing and responsibly producing energy-efficient products and systems.
Our company is comprised of four operating segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions and Power Transmission Solutions. Regal is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin and has manufacturing, sales and service facilities worldwide. For more information, visit RegalBeloit.com.