BELOIT, Wis., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC) will be presenting at the Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at 1:50 PM EDT. The presentation will be webcast and can be accessed at http://investors.regalbeloit.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for 180 days following the presentation at the link referenced above.
Regal Beloit Corporation is a global leader in the engineering and manufacturing of electric motors and controls, power generation solutions and power transmission products serving customers throughout the world. We create a better tomorrow by developing and responsibly producing energy-efficient products and systems.
Our company is comprised of four operating segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions and Power Transmission Solutions. Regal is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin and has manufacturing, sales and service facilities worldwide. For more information, visit RegalBeloit.com.