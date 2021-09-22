DELTA, British Columbia, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FPI Fireplace Products International (Regency Fireplace Products) is excited to announce its new President, David Fraser. Earlier in 2021, Glen Spinelli stepped down as president and announced he would be transitioning into retirement.
FPI would like to thank Glen for his over 26 years of leadership within the organization and congratulate him on this next phase of his life. During Glen's tenure at FPI, the company experienced multiple decades of consecutive growth. Glen was responsible for reshaping the go-to-market sales, distribution, and marketing strategies, ultimately leading the company to triple in size. Glen will remain an active member of FPI's board of directors.
David joins FPI with over 17-years of executive-level leadership experience in the residential, commercial, construction, and building materials industries across Canada and the United States. He has held executive and non-executive roles with manufacturing companies such as Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, United States Gypsum Corp., and ASSA ABLOY. In addition to holding a degree in Economics and Business from Western University in Ontario, he has also participated in an international executive development program with INSEAD, Harvard, and the London School of Economics.
"I am looking forward to becoming an active member of Regency's executive leadership team. It is an exciting time to be joining the Regency team as we emerge from the pandemic on a path towards accelerated growth," stated David. "Regency is a leader with a strong senior management team that brings incredible depth in the fireplace industry. I am looking forward to continuing to strengthen the legacy built by Glen and others over the past 40 years."
Dave is very committed and involved in several charitable and community service activities and looks forward to continuing these opportunities in the Vancouver area.
About FPI Fireplace Products International
Founded just outside of Vancouver, Canada, in 1979, Regency Fireplace Products has proven to be a world leader in the design, manufacture, and marketing of hearth products. The business was acquired, in 2016, by the NIBE Group, a global organization that contributes to a smaller carbon footprint and better utilization of energy. Regency has evolved into a sophisticated North American manufacturing, sales, and marketing organization of more than 450 employees, supplying over 2000 retailers across North America, Europe, Japan, China, and Australia. https://www.regency-fire.com
Kyle Grant, FPI Fireplace Products International Ltd., +1 (604) 946-5155 Ext: 1132
