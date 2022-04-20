REGENT, the venture-backed aerospace and maritime company, unveiled a prototype of the company's all-electric seaglider for the first time to the public during CoMotion Miami.
MIAMI, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- REGENT, the venture-backed aerospace and maritime company, unveiled a prototype of the company's all-electric seaglider for the first time to the public, live at CoMotion Miami (April 20-21), the new mobility conference, in front of a crowd of policymakers and innovative global transportation and technology companies.
REGENT CEO Billy Thalheimer presented a keynote address at the event, "Seagliders—The Future of Sustainable Coastal Transportation," introducing the seaglider as the world's first viable commercial solution to all-electric coastal transportation. Following the keynote, Thalheimer invited attendees to REGENT's booth where he unveiled the seaglider prototype, marking the first time the seaglider has been officially shared with the public.
"There is no better place to share our vision for the future of all-electric coastal transportation and unveil our seaglider prototype than here at CoMotion Miami. Not only are we surrounded by innovative global leaders of future mobility, but we are in a hotspot of coastal transportation activity with millions of travelers along Miami's coast and adjacent archipelagos every year," said Billy Thalheimer. "We are so excited to share our seaglider with the public and welcome everyone to join us on this journey to make regional coastal transportation faster, safer, and more sustainable."
Following the unveiling, REGENT CEO Billy Thalheimer and New Zealand's Ocean Flyer CEO Shah Aslam signed REGENT's newest deal—the purchase of 25 seagliders worth $427M, bringing the company's total orders at a value of $6B across 334 vehicles. The historic deal is among the largest private transportation deals in New Zealand's history.
Media Contact
Billy Thalheimer, REGENT, 1 203 820 1147, media@regentcraft.com
SOURCE REGENT