RGNX_Logo.jpg
By REGENXBIO Inc.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX), a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy based on its proprietary NAV® Technology Platform, today announced that it will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2019, and recent operational highlights.

To access the live call by phone, dial (855) 422-8964 (domestic) or (210) 229-8819 (international) and enter the passcode 2439067. To access a live or recorded webcast of the call, please visit the Investors section of the REGENXBIO website at www.regenxbio.com. The recorded webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the call.

About REGENXBIO Inc.

REGENXBIO is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. REGENXBIO's NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform, consists of exclusive rights to more than 100 novel AAV vectors, including AAV7, AAV8, AAV9 and AAVrh10. REGENXBIO and its third-party NAV Technology Platform Licensees are applying the NAV Technology Platform in the development of a broad pipeline of candidates in multiple therapeutic areas.

Contacts:

Tricia Truehart
Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
347-926-7709
ttruehart@regenxbio.com

Investors:
Heather Savelle, 212-600-1902
heather@argotpartners.com

Media:
David Rosen, 212-600-1902
david.rosen@argotpartners.com

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.