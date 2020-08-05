PROVIDENCIALES, Turks & Caicos, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As interCaribbean Airways launched its service between Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean on August 4th, 2020, regional Tourism Ministers and stakeholders welcome the Airlines' expansion in these new markets, citing it as necessary for regional integration.
Grenada's Minister of Tourism, Honourable Clarice Modeste, in commenting on the decision to partner with the airline, states "Regional transport has always been the backbone of our integration movement. The Chairman of interCaribbean has seen the potential in Grenada, at a time when we were all concerned about the future of air travel in the region. Our new transport partner will help connect more people to jobs, access opportunities for students,
and bring businesses to Grenada. Our citizens, visitors and potential investors, alike, can plan for an uncertain future, with a little more confidence."
The Minister of Tourism in Dominica, Honourable Denise Charles, was also very welcoming of the services of the carrier to that country. "The demographic of tourism is changing, and we must develop and diversify in tandem. We need to partner closely with the private sector to harness our regional integration thrust. Dominica is determined to continue attracting more visitors, and the improvement in airlift options by bringing on board the expertise and market share of interCaribbean Airways, is a significant component of our new strategic plan to
achieve this."
interCaribbean plans to commence flights to and from Dominica on August 11th. The airline will announce its plans for its service to St. Vincent & the Grenadines once regulatory approvals have been received.
Meanwhile, from further North, the Chairman of the British Virgin Island's Airport Authority, Mr, Bevis Sylvester, has praised the reliability and safety record of the airline, as well as its Founder and Chairman, Lyndon Gardiner, referring to him as "a visionary," who is taking "a bold risk, and, in the process, [providing] a much-needed service for an area of the region that will desperately need it in the coming months."
The airline counts the BVI as one of its many existing serviced cities across the North and West of the Caribbean.
Mr. Gardiner, a native of the Turks and Caicos, which is also the home-base of interCaribbean Airways, was also the recipient of much acclaim from the Premiere of that Island, Honourable Sharlene Cartwright-Robinson. She cites that TCI is "proud to be the birthplace of an entrepreneur such as Lyndon" and that the Chairman is an "example to young entrepreneurs of colour all over the region that the possible is only limited by your vision and ability to
embrace change and opportunities."
The flight schedules between Barbados, Grenada, St. Lucia and Dominica, have already been posted on the Airline's website, and can easily be accessed.
Visit www.interCaribbean.com to book a flight with us and, learn more about the company and its operations.
About interCaribbean
interCaribbean operates ERJ145 50 seat jets, EMB 120 30 seat Turbo Prop and 19 seat Twin Otter aircraft, connecting the Turks & Caicos Islands, Antigua, the British Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Cuba, Haiti, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Dominica, St Lucia and St. Maarten. Domestic flights are operated in the Turks & Caicos Islands, as well as in Jamaica between Kingston and Montego Bay.
