CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Registration is now open for the flagship conference for fintech developers, fintech_devcon. The inaugural event, presented by Moov Financial, will be held September 7-9, 2021, at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Denver, CO.
"fintech_devcon was born of a realization that, even with the massive expansion and influence of our industry, a flagship fintech developer conference simply didn't exist," said Wade Arnold, co-founder and CEO of Moov Financial. "With this community-driven event designed for developers and by developers, our mission is to create a space that unlocks the knowledge required to build the next decade of financial innovation."
fintech-devcon features three learning tracks: Payments, Finance and Learning; and Regulation and Compliance. Attendees will hear from more than 40 expert speakers from a cross-spectrum of leading fintech companies, including Dwolla, Circle, VISA, Treasury Prime, Plaid and JP Morgan. Keynote speakers include Angela Strange of a16z and Tom Adams of CashApp.
"Every speaker at fintech_devcon is a builder, just like the attendees, and they'll use their first-hand knowledge to cover the topics that matter today," continued Arnold. "In addition, we're providing hands-on learning through developer-led workshops where our attendees can get their hands dirty and walk away with truly actionable experiences."
The full agenda is now available online: fintech_devcon full agenda.
In addition to general admission tickets, fintech_devcon is offering special pricing for students and pre-series A startups, as well as discounts for groups of three or more. Students of both traditional universities and coding bootcamps qualify. All ticket prices range from $545 - $645 and are available for purchase today at fintech_devcon.io.
