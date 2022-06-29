Hosted in-person for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID pandemic, the MH FacTOURy Summit will bring together retailers, community owners, property managers, sales personnel, and other manufactured housing professionals for two days of factory tours and educational seminars.
ELKHART, Ind., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Registration is now open for this year's MH FacTOURy Summit, hosted at the RV/MH Hall of Fame, from August 16 – 17, 2022.
The event will coincide with the grand opening of the Hall of Fame's Manufactured Housing Museum, which has been in development since 2020. The museum's grand opening will take place one day prior, on August 15.
Attendees will have the chance to tour the region's leading manufactured home building facilities, meet with factory representatives, see the latest innovations in engineering and construction, and sharpen their sales, marketing and operations skills with informative seminars from industry experts.
"We are excited to host the MH FacTOURy Summit in Elkhart this year," Ron Breymier, Executive Director of the Indiana Manufactured Housing Association – Recreation Vehicle Indiana Council, said. "By opening the MH FacTOURy Summit immediately following the opening of the Hall of Fame's Museum, we're welcoming the industry with open arms to celebrate our past, discuss what's working in the present, and look towards the future."
Exhibition and Sponsorship Opportunities Available For This Year's MH FacTOURy Summit
If you're a manufactured housing industry professional and would like to increase your company's exposure and show everything it has to offer, consider signing up to exhibit or sponsor at the event.
Sponsors can take advantage of various brand visibility opportunities throughout the event while boosting their brand visibility among manufactured housing professionals.
For exhibitors, the MH FacTOURy Summit will offer:
- Six-foot table-top display in seminar area
- A list of Summit registrants and participants
- Complimentary attendance for two at the continental breakfast, luncheon and Summit reception
- Additional opportunities to sponsor break, lunch, and the Summit reception
- Five opportunities to network with attendees
For more information regarding sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities, please contact Sue Bartee at (317) 247-6258 ext. 14 or email info@imharvic.org.
If you're interested in attending the MH FacTOURy Summit, visit mhfactourysummit.com to register today. This event is an industry conference for manufactured housing professionals and is not open to the general public.
