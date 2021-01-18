High-level virtual events include ADSW Summit, IRENA Assembly, Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Forum, Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum, Youth 4 Sustainability Virtual Forums and World Future Energy Summit Webinars Agenda will explore the social, economic and innovation opportunities for delivering a green recovery, bringing together global leaders from policy, industry and technology First day starts with program dedicated to energy, youth and closes with 11th session of IRENA Assembly Flagship ADSW Summit will feature over 70 high-level speakers from around the world