CINCINNATI, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RelaDyne, one of the nation's leading providers of lubricants, fuel, diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), and industrial reliability services, and owner of the DuraMAX automotive brand, announced today it has added Drydene to its industry leading portfolio of brands through the acquisition of Drydene Performance Products.
Drydene, a brand with a strong heavy duty and industrial products heritage dating back to the mid 1940's, was relaunched by Drydene Performance Products in 2017. Drydene has since grown to become a national player with distribution across the country and a complete line of automotive, commercial, and industrial lubricants, including engine oils, diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), transmission fluids, grease, hydraulic and gear oils, racing oils, and metalworking fluids. Drydene is well known as the official motor oil and DEF of the World of Outlaws racing series, numerous drivers and race teams, the presenting sponsorship of DirtVision, and its entitlement of NASCAR's Drydene 400 Cup race at Dover International Speedway.
"Everyone at Drydene Performance Products is thrilled to have the Drydene brand become a part of the amazing brands under the RelaDyne umbrella," said Dave Klinger, President of Drydene Performance Products. "With RelaDyne's growing number of locations and Drydene's national distributor network, it is a tremendous opportunity to quickly get Drydene products to those customers who have been asking for it."
The acquisition of Drydene and Drydene Performance Products will further expand RelaDyne's brand and product offering. "The combination of the DuraMAX and Drydene brands into our product offering, distribution network, and strategic partners is a very powerful value proposition for the marketplace. RelaDyne values the heritage, trust, and proven product performance of the Drydene brand," stated Dan Oehler, EVP of Marketing and E-Commerce for RelaDyne. "We look forward to a significant national presence for both RelaDyne brands."
"Being able to add Drydene to our brand portfolio is a natural fit for RelaDyne," noted Larry Stoddard, President and CEO of RelaDyne. "Dave [Klinger] and the entire team at Drydene have been able to bring a brand, which had a unique and storied history, back to life through hard work, great service, and reliable products. We are excited to see Drydene grow across RelaDyne."
RelaDyne continues to be the industry's "Acquirer of Choice" with more than 75 locations nationwide. For more information on joining the RelaDyne family of companies, visit https://reladyne.com/reladyne-acquisitions. RelaDyne is also known for its Reliability Services division which offers a comprehensive portfolio of industrial services to customers.
Stephens served as the exclusive financial advisor to Drydene.
ABOUT DRYDENE PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS
For over a century Drydene lubricants have been made in America and made to last, paving the way on our highways, in our fields and on the production line. And we're still right here today doing what we do best; helping America Get the Job Done. Drydene products are built with ALL Technology®, Advanced Lubricity Life chemistry, to meet and exceed today's modern automotive, heavy duty and industrial needs. Drydene offers a complete line of automotive, commercial, and industrial lubricants, including engine oils, diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), transmission fluids, grease, and hydraulic & gear oils.
For more information, visit https://drydene.com or follow us on Facebook: TeamDrydene, Twitter: @TeamDrydene and Instagram: TeamDrydene.
ABOUT RELADYNE
RelaDyne, headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, is one of the nation's leading providers of lubricants, fuels, diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), and reliability services for industrial, commercial, and automotive businesses in the United States. RelaDyne was formed in 2010 by the combination of four well-established industry-leading companies and has since grown to more than 70 locations by strategically acquiring other industry leaders in the lubricant, fuel distribution, and industrial service segments. For more information, visit https://RelaDyne.com.
