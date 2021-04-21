NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Relatient, Inc., a leading SaaS-based, patient engagement company, announced today that Raj Bhavsar has joined the leadership team as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) while Former CTO and Co-Founder, Kevin Montgomery, has stepped into a new role as the Chief Innovation Officer. Together, Bhavsar and Montgomery will work closely throughout the transition and ignite a wave of innovation.
Bhavsar brings the company more than 30+ years of extensive industry experience in both healthcare and fast growth companies. Prior to joining the team at Relatient, Bhavsar was the CTO at ConnectYourCare, a consumer directed healthcare provider acquired by Optum in late 2020. Additionally, he has held executive roles at Narus Health and Change Healthcare. Bhavsar's expertise in delivering secure and leading edge technical architecture in healthcare and consumer facing solutions will further drive Relatient's growth, innovation, and scalability.
"I am thrilled to be joining the Relatient team during a period of immense growth," said Raj Bhavsar. "I look forward to contributing my experience and industry insights with consumer engagement to Relatient's technological endeavors."
In his new role, Montgomery will be hyper-focused on driving innovation in Relatient's solutions through close partnerships with customers, translating customer needs with technology and managing ongoing strategic projects and technological architecture.
"We're excited to bring in an industry veteran," said Kevin Montgomery. "As Relatient continues to expand its technology, having someone with Raj's experience will help us scale and deliver new innovative products to our customers."
"This is an exciting season for Relatient as we expand our executive team and build leadership that will help us drive continued high growth," said Relatient CEO, Michele Perry. "Raj brings to Relatient incredible experience and insight that will be key as we continue to scale our business. Likewise, Kevin has been working closely with Relatient customers since he co-founded the company in 2014 and is an incredible voice for translating customer needs into technology that helps them reach their patients effectively and drives better outcomes. We're excited to be leveraging that skill in a greater capacity in his new role."
Bhavsar has an undergraduate degree from Vanderbilt University in Electrical Engineering and Math and a Master's of Science from University of Mississippi. His impressive background in systems development and project management alongside his proven track record in providing leadership, technical direction, and establishing and maintaining customer relationships will be a great addition to the Relatient team.
Relatient, Inc., the 2020 KLAS Category Leader in Patient Outreach, is a SaaS-based patient engagement company that utilizes a mobile-first approach to improving patient and provider communication.
