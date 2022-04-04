New executives bring deep experience and record of success in strategic leadership roles at Pilot Flying J, CloudPay and Peloton
ATLANTA, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Relay Payments, a digital payment solutions provider for the transportation, logistics, and supply chain industries, announced three key additions to the senior leadership team today:
- Meghann Erhart – Executive Vice President
- David Barak – Chief Marketing Officer
- David Strickland – Vice President, Engineering
"Great companies are defined by great leaders. The collective, strategic impact these three talented individuals will make on Relay and on our growth trajectory cannot be overstated," said Relay Payments CEO and co-founder Ryan Droege. "Our leadership team is now stronger and able to bring greater value to our customers, team members, and to the industry."
Erhart leads the advancement of new and existing revenue growth initiatives, including RelayGo, an innovative fleet expense management system featuring an expense card and driver mobile app. She joins Relay from Pilot Flying J, where she served for over 15 years in a series of senior strategic leadership roles spanning sales, operations, customer service, quality assurance, logistics, and fuel card relations. Most recently, she was Vice President, Business Process Improvement and Commercial Systems focused on R&D and relaunch of an in-house branded fuel billing card. Previously, Erhart led Supply Chain Strategy and Strategic Sales as Vice President for Pilot Flying J.
Barak leads Relay's Marketing team and will focus on brand, content and lead generation to further accelerate growth. His marketing experience over the past 16 years includes senior roles at three fintech companies. He most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer at CloudPay, a global pay provider, where he led global marketing and alliance strategy. He established a strong lead-generation engine, and relaunched the CloudPay brand, emphasizing superior technology as a competitive differentiator.
Strickland leads the company's engineering teams. He joins Relay with more than 16 years in Vice President or Chief Technology Officer roles at five different companies. Most recently, he was Vice President of Technology at Peloton Interactive, developing systems architecture that enabled the rapid growth of the Peloton brand. Strickland had been Chief Technology Officer at Neurotic Media before it was acquired by Peloton. He has also served for the past eight years on the board of directors of Delante Group, a management consulting firm specializing in fintech.
"What these three executives have in common is a passionate drive for results, while leading with compassion and humility," said Spencer Barkoff, Relay Payments President and co-founder. "All three are strongly aligned to our success criteria, which flow directly from our core values. We have been very intentional in developing a high-performance culture, beginning with the people we hire at all levels."
Relay Payment's values are: Invent the future. Own the work. We're in it together.
About Relay Payments
Relay Payments is one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies for 2022, ranked sixth in Finance. Founded in 2019, Relay Payments is an Atlanta-based, venture-backed fintech company building an electronic payment network in the transportation, logistics, and supply chain industries. Relay has joined forces with industry giants like Coyote Logistics, Estes, Old Dominion Freight Lines, and Southeastern Freight Lines to streamline their payment processes and optimize operations so products get to store shelves more quickly and efficiently. http://www.relaypayments.com/
