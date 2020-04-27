SAN DIEGO, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Reliant Funding, a leading small business finance provider, announces its partnership with Cross River Bank ("Cross River"), a leading innovator and provider of banking services for technology companies, to deliver Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans to small businesses. Experts expect demand for funding from small businesses to outpace the first round and banks must be prepared to double down to streamline processes and mitigate customer frustration.
"Reliant Funding was born in the midst of the 2008 financial crisis and our team of dedicated and trained professionals is equipped to ensure our small businesses are supported – financially and emotionally – through these trying times," said CEO of Reliant Funding Adam Stettner. "We're committed to helping small businesses get back on their feet after this pandemic is over, and we know our partnership with Cross River will create a seamless application process that will do just that."
Beginning on April 27, Reliant Funding and Cross River Bank will work in tandem to facilitate loans to ensure the process is as seamless as possible for American small businesses, as well as deliver transparency and answer any questions throughout the application process. In addition to applying for money from the government, small businesses will have the opportunity to apply for working capital through Reliant Funding.
The program ends on June 30. For more information, or to apply for a PPP loan, please visit ReliantFunding.com/PPP.
Reliant Funding provides customized, short-term funding to small and mid-sized businesses nationwide. Headquartered in San Diego with an office in New York, Reliant Funding has surpassed $1.5 billion in total funding and has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as part of the 5000 fastest growing privately held companies in America for seven consecutive years. Adam Stettner, the Founder of Reliant Funding, was named Ernst & Young's Entrepreneur of the Year in 2019. For more information, please visit www.reliantfunding.com.
