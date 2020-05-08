TAMPA, Fla., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ReliaQuest, a leader in enterprise cybersecurity, today announced that its GreyMatter SaaS platform natively integrates with and across more than 30 top enterprise technologies, including Splunk, VMware Carbon Black, IBM, CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, LogRhythm, SentinelOne, and Exabeam, providing customers with unprecedented visibility and automated response capabilities across their existing technology investments. The company plans to grow the number of natively integrated enterprise technologies to more than 100 by the end of 2020. ReliaQuest's fast-growing partner network demonstrates the increasing demand for the GreyMatter platform since its introduction in June 2019.
Today's security leaders spend more than $100 billion a year on tools and services that promise to make their organizations safer, yet CISOs lack visibility across them and cannot detect or respond to cyber threats in a unified manner. In fact, ReliaQuest's recent Security Technology Sprawl Report found that almost three-quarters (70%) of security professionals say they have more than five technologies in their stack, which leads to underutilized solutions, a limited return on investment, increased risk of threats, and inefficient teams that spend more time tending to the tools than using them. ReliaQuest's GreyMatter platform fills the gap through capabilities including a universal translator, a layer that gathers and normalizes data on demand from previously siloed technologies, including SIEM, EDR, multicloud, antivirus, firewall, and more, without the need for a data lake. This first-of-its-kind ability to aggregate, normalize, and efficiently use data for automated detection and response across the solutions is supported by more than 35 current and pending patents.
"Understanding the visibility gap our customers experienced across their environments has driven us to invest heavily in building deep integrations across all the leading technologies that power large enterprises worldwide," said Brian Murphy, CEO and founder of ReliaQuest. "This has already resulted in tremendous value for our customers, who are now able to make their disparate technologies work together as a unified whole for the first time, through the GreyMatter SaaS platform. Their results include the ability to increase visibility by 12x, accelerate threat hunting by 5x and increase alert triage and response times by 40% across their enterprises - all from their existing technology investments."
"With intrinsic security, VMware is committed to simplifying cybersecurity environments so enterprises can more effectively address threats," said Kane Lightowler, Vice President Americas Enterprise & Government for VMware Carbon Black. "We're pleased that our work with ReliaQuest's GreyMatter is enabling security teams across customers to get a more comprehensive view and take proactive, automated action across their environments."
For updates on new integrations, check out ReliaQuest's integration partners page. To learn more about ReliaQuest GreyMatter, request a demo or visit ReliaQuest.com.
About ReliaQuest
ReliaQuest fortifies the world's most trusted brands against cyber threats with GreyMatter, its SaaS platform for increasing enterprise visibility while automating threat detection and response. It does this by unifying and integrating existing SIEM, EDR, multi-cloud, and third-party apps, to deliver a centralized, transparent view across the environment. The platform's analytics provide actionable reporting and metrics that measure ongoing improvement of the security model, so teams can recognize and communicate success across the enterprise. Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., ReliaQuest is a private company with operations in Las Vegas, Nev., Salt Lake City, Utah, Dublin, Ireland, and London, UK. For more information, visit www.reliaquest.com.
VMware and Carbon Black are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.
Press Contact:
ReliaQuest@missionnorth.com