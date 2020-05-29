NEW YORK, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLMD), a clinical-stage company developing novel therapies for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced that Sergio Traversa, Chief Executive Officer of Relmada, will present a corporate overview at the Jefferies 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference, being held June 2-4, 2020.
Presentation Details:
Date:
Tuesday, June 2, 2020
Time:
10:00 AM EDT
Webcast:
A live webcast of the presentation will be available by visiting the "Investors" section of the company's website: www.relmada.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the conclusion of the live presentation broadcast.
About Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.
Relmada Therapeutics is a clinical-stage, publicly traded biotechnology company developing novel medicines to address areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Relmada's lead program, dextromethadone (REL-1017), is an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist in development for the treatment of depression. NMDA receptor antagonists may have utility in the treatment of a range of psychiatric and neurological disorders associated with a variety of cognitive, neurological and behavioral symptoms.
Investor Contact:
Tim McCarthy
LifeSci Advisors
212-915-2564
tim@lifesciadvisors.com
For Media Inquiries:
FischTank Marketing and PR
relmada@fischtankpr.com