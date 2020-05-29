relmada_logo_hd_logo.jpg

Relmada Therapeutics Corporate Logo (PRNewsFoto/Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.)

 By Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

NEW YORK, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLMD), a clinical-stage company developing novel therapies for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced that Sergio Traversa, Chief Executive Officer of Relmada, will present a corporate overview at the Jefferies 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference, being held June 2-4, 2020.

Presentation Details:

Date:

Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Time:

10:00 AM EDT

Webcast:

A live webcast of the presentation will be available by visiting the "Investors" section of the company's website: www.relmada.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the conclusion of the live presentation broadcast.

About Relmada Therapeutics, Inc.

Relmada Therapeutics is a clinical-stage, publicly traded biotechnology company developing novel medicines to address areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Relmada's lead program, dextromethadone (REL-1017), is an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist in development for the treatment of depression.  NMDA receptor antagonists may have utility in the treatment of a range of psychiatric and neurological disorders associated with a variety of cognitive, neurological and behavioral symptoms.

Investor Contact:

Tim McCarthy   
LifeSci Advisors   
212-915-2564   
tim@lifesciadvisors.com

For Media Inquiries:
FischTank Marketing and PR
relmada@fischtankpr.com  

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.