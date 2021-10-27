AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Removery, the world's tattoo removal experts, today announced its founding Clinical Advisory Board. The advisory board includes industry leaders in medical lasers, laser technology, aesthetics, plastic surgery, and dermatology. Its members include Dr. Thomas Barrows, medical laser expert, Dr. Jaime Bastidas, certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Howard Bennett, board-certified physician, Carmen Vanderheiden Brodie, tattoo removal specialist, Dr. William Kwan, board-certified dermatologist in medical and aesthetics, Dr. Kevin Schomacker, VP of Medical Research for Candela, and Dr. Josh Weitz, board-certified physician.
"We are honored to welcome the members of Removery's Clinical Advisory Board at this important stage of evolution, not only for Removery, but for the tattoo removal industry as a whole," stated Tom Weber, CEO of Removery. "Our members are highly respected in their field and are active contributors to protocols, innovation and safety. Their insights and expert engagement, paired with our global standards of excellence will ensure that Removery remains at the forefront of skills and training not only in laser technology, but tattoo removal. Removery will draw on the experience, skills, and knowledge of the board to help shape clinical philosophy and direction as well as trial new and innovative approaches including adjuncts to treatment and new devices coming onto the market. We are committed to excellence in treatment outcomes for our clients and our Clinical Advisory Board will keep us at the forefront of the tattoo removal industry globally."
Dr. Thomas Barrows brings notable expertise in the development of new medical laser technologies and clinical research, as well as protocols and supervision of clinical teams to the Removery Advisory Board. A co-founder of Fade Away Tattoo Removal, the Canadian studios of which are now under Removery management, Dr. Barrows is well known for participating in the design and manufacturing of laser and intense pulse light devices, as well as their regulatory approval with the FDA. Dr. Barrows has served as a keynote speaker to the Med Spa Training Institute and the Alliance of Professional Tattooists, through which he has educated hundreds of physicians across the world in light-based technologies, wound care, and tattoo healing.
Dr. Jaime A. Bastidas is a board-certified plastic surgeon providing a full spectrum of reconstructive and aesthetic procedures. He brings more than 15 years of experience performing plastic and reconstructive surgical procedures to the Clinical Advisory Board. Dr. Bastidas is a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgery and the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery. In addition to his private practice, he is Chief of the Division of Plastic Surgery at Pascack Medical Center.
Dr. Howard Bennett serves as Removery's medical policy developer. A board-certified anesthesiologist in the Chicago area, Dr Bennett was introduced to the medical practice of laser tattoo removal by Dr Thomas Barrows in 2013. He founded Vamoose Tattoo Removal in 2019, which is now under the Removery name where he remains medical director while focusing on revising Removery's Medical Contraindications to Tattoo Removal policy and other procedures and recruiting new medical directors.
Carmen Vanderheiden Brodie is the VP of Clinical Operations at Removery. Carmen holds a master's degree, is a certified laser specialist and a licensed medical esthetician and founder of The Finery Laser Tattoo Removal which all rebranded as Removery in 2020 and brings more than 20 years of laser experience to the Clinical Advisory Board. Carmen has crafted an extensive training and safety program to ensure that every Removery technician is prepared and qualified before they ever pick up a laser. She has also built a network of professionals that can provide each other with support and guidance in order to treat the client as effectively and safely as possible. Carmen frequently speaks at industry events, such as AMSPA, to share her experiences and expertise as a laser removal specialist.
Dr. William Warren Kwan is a board-certified dermatologist, actively practicing both medical and cosmetic dermatology in the San Francisco area. Dr. Kwan is among the nation's leading practitioners of laser skin procedures and is called on for his expertise to guide others in new developments in cosmeceuticals, selecting laser providers, treating skin conditions with lasers and more. He is a member of the American Academy of Dermatology, the American Society of Laser Medicine and Surgery and the American Society of Dermatologic Surgery.
Dr. Kevin Schomacker brings 20 years of experience developing medical devices to the Removery Clinical advisory board. Currently Dr. Schomacker leads a global team in developing lasers and energy-based devices for aesthetic applications as the VP of Medical Research at Candela Corporation. With a Ph.D. in chemical physics, he has conducted extensive research in non-invasive and minimally invasive optical techniques. He has conducted postdoctoral research at the Wellman Center of Photomedicine and is an assistant professor in Dermatology at Harvard Medical School. With nearly 67 published, peer reviewed research papers and his experience as a fellow in the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery, Dr. Schomacker serves a pivotal role in investigating laser tissue interactions, such as tattoo clearance.
Dr. Joshua Weitz is a triple board-certified physician who specializes in internal medicine, allergy and immunology and anti-aging and regenerative medicine. He works closely with companies to commercialize new products destined to enhance patient experiences. Alongside his wife, board-certified dermatologist Dr. Lesley Loss, Dr. Weitz owns and operates both Dermatology Associates of Rochester, a combined dermatology and plastic surgery practice, as well as Tat Erase, a Candela Center of Excellence offering best in class tattoo removal services.
For more information on Removery's Board of Advisors, visit https://removery.com/removery-hq/clinical-advisory-board/.
About Removery
Removery is the largest specialized provider of laser tattoo removal services in the world with more than 70 locations across the U.S., Australia, and Canada. Its laser specialists are highly trained in Candela's state-of-the-art PicoWay® lasers. Removery is clinically driven and the only tattoo removal brand with a clinical advisory board that consists of leaders in the medical, dermatology, aesthetic, plastic surgery, and laser industries. To learn more about Removery and tattoo removal, see before-and-after pictures, or schedule an in-person or virtual consultation, visit Removery.com.
Media Contact
Caitlin Wolf, Removery, 4109352363, caitlin@meshbr.com
SOURCE Removery