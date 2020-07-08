NEW YORK, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Renalytix AI plc (LSE: RENX), an artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostics company, focused on optimizing clinical management of kidney disease to drive improved patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs, today announced that it has signed an agreement to become a provider in the America's Choice Provider Network (ACPN).
ACPN contracts directly with healthcare providers of all types and specialties to establish simple and reliable healthcare access and reimbursement arrangements. It is one of the largest preferred provider networks in the United States with members and providers in all 50 states and agreements with over 1,700 payers. Under the agreement, RenalytixAI will now be able to offer KidneyIntelX testing to diabetic kidney disease patients among ACPN's more than 30 million members in the U.S.
This is an important step in RenalytixAI's strategy to put in place the necessary framework in order to secure broad insurance network coverage and, in turn, adoption of KidneyIntelX ahead of its planned roll-out to additional health systems.
"ACPN is very excited to announce our new relationship with RenalytixAI. We are pleased to offer their first of its kind KidneyIntelX test to help guide chronic kidney disease care delivery," said Todd Breeden, CEO of ACPN. "CKD is a significant challenge faced by our network of providers, payers and members. This test is uniquely positioned to potentially improve care and outcomes and reduce healthcare spending. Our partnership with RenalytixAI shows ACPN's commitment to add progressive, cutting edge companies to our national provider network."
"We appreciate the opportunity to become one of ACPN's preferred providers. Their network aligns well with the new health systems targeted for our planned roll-out of KidneyIntelX and we believe it will support accelerated commercial adoption of our test," said Thomas McLain, President and Chief Commercial Officer of RenalytixAI. "Being an ACPN provider demonstrates the value of KidneyIntelX testing to both clinicians and regional payers and assures access across the ACPN members served by these health systems. We look at this as a true partnership as we at RenalytixAI share ACPN's commitment to offer the highest quality of healthcare to their members."
About Kidney Disease
Kidney disease is now recognized as a public health epidemic affecting over 850 million people globally. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ("CDC") estimates that 15% of US adults, or 37 million people, currently have CKD. Further, the CDC reports that 9 out of 10 adults with CKD do not know they have it and 1 out of 2 people with very low kidney function who are not on dialysis do not know they have CKD*. Kidney disease is referred to as a "silent killer" because it often has no symptoms and can go undetected until a very advanced stage. Each year kidney disease results in more deaths than breast or prostate cancer. Every day, 13 patients in the United States die while waiting for a kidney transplant.
About America's Choice Provider Network
ACPN is an independent, multi-specialty provider network accessed by over 1,700 payers that has developed a proprietary network and technology for the purpose of achieving consistency in healthcare transactions, simplifying claims adjudication processes, creating reasonable reimbursement arrangements and establishing reliable healthcare access for all parties; providers, payers and patients. More than 24 million Americans and 750,000 international lives have access to ACPN's network through a client base consisting of Insurance Carriers, Third Party Administrators, Health and Welfare Funds, Employer Groups and Self-Insured Health Plans. For more information, please contact ACPN's COO, Seth Breeden, at sethbreeden@acpnusa.com or visit www.acpnusa.com.
About RenalytixAI
RenalytixAI is a developer of artificial intelligence-enabled clinical in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney disease, one of the most common and costly chronic medical conditions globally. RenalytixAI's products are being designed to make significant improvements in kidney disease diagnosis, transplant management, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery. For more information, visit www.renalytixai.com.
