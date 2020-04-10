TUPELO, Miss., April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ: RNST) approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-two cents ($0.22) per share to be paid June 30, 2020, to shareholders of record as of June 16, 2020.

ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:
Renasant Corporation, a 115 year-old financial services institution, is the parent of Renasant Bank. Renasant has assets of approximately $13.4 billion and operates more than 200 banking, mortgage, wealth management and insurance offices throughout Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

For more information, please visit www.renasantbank.com or Renasant's IR site at www.renasant.com.

Contacts:

For Media:

For Financials:


John Oxford

Kevin Chapman


Senior Vice President

Executive Vice President


Director of Marketing &

Chief Operating &


Public Relations

Financial Officer


(662) 680-1219

(662) 680-1450


joxford@renasant.com

kchapman@renasant.com

 

