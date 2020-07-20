PORTLAND, Ore., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The first new medical office building development project in downtown Portland in 50 years is coming soon to the rapidly growing West End. The West End Medical Center at 12th & Taylor is designed to serve as the exemplary model of healthcare delivery in an urban setting. The new 140,000-square-foot facility will provide seven floors of custom-designed physician space, 8,000 square feet of ground floor retail space, and dedicated on-site parking.
This exciting development is in the heart of the West End as a response to the demand for additional "best of class" healthcare providers needed to serve the growing residential population. The Portland Clinic, a leading healthcare provider that has set the standard for medical care in Portland for nearly 100 years, will serve as the anchor tenant of the new facility. To support The Portland Clinic's commitment to its patients and the Portland community, a host of services will be offered at the new location, including Primary Care, Internal Medicine, Cardiology, Orthopedics, Diabetes Care, Dermatology, Gynecology, Neurology, Rheumatology, and Urology.
"We have been serving patients in the West End neighborhood for a century. We look forward to continuing our personalized, high quality care in this new first-class medical facility, which will be conveniently located, modern and contemporary in design, and packed with health and wellness services for everyone's needs," said Dick Clark, CEO of The Portland Clinic.
Rendina Healthcare Real Estate was selected as developer by The Portland Clinic through a competitive RFP process.
"The Portland Clinic got us excited about this project from the beginning," said Steve Barry, President of Rendina. "We are fortunate to be working with one of the most trusted healthcare providers in town that has built a culture around relationship-based care. The Portland Clinic's involvement, combined with the premier location of the West End Medical Center at 12th & Taylor, will make this project the blueprint for the future of healthcare delivery in a downtown setting."
Cushman & Wakefield has also been engaged by Rendina Healthcare Real Estate to provide leasing services for the new state-of-the-art facility. Tom Usher and Mark Carnese, who lead the firm's national Healthcare Advisory Group in Oregon, are heading the efforts to lease the remaining space, and have been tasked with a primary objective to identify tenants with complementary medical uses to The Portland Clinic.
"We are very excited and honored to be involved in this landmark medical building in Portland, and it is our goal to deliver synergy to this facility that will serve as the healthcare anchor for the burgeoning West End," said Usher, Executive Managing Director. "Healthcare is an industry always reinventing itself, which is especially hard to do as a result of COVID-19. In being constructed from scratch, the West End Medical Center at 12th & Taylor will have a distinct ability and advantage to be built-out with optimal health and safety measures."
The location of this Class A medical building will offer additional healthcare professionals the opportunity to provide crucial health care services in one of the fastest growing neighborhoods in Portland. Located two blocks away from the new Ritz Carlton (currently under construction), the West End Medical Center at 12th & Taylor will put many of the best local attractions within walking distance, including some of Portland's most famous restaurants – Multnomah Whiskey Library, Jake's Famous Crawfish, Tasty n' Alder, Bamboo Sushi, Bistro Agnes – as well as the Multnomah Athletic Club, the Timbers' soccer stadium at Providence Park, and dozens of retail storefronts.
The official address of West End Medical Center at 12th & Taylor will be 804 SW 12th Avenue, and the expected completion date is Summer 2023.
About The Portland Clinic
At The Portland Clinic, we've been treating the people in our community with trust, kindness and understanding for nearly 100 years. For us, that means asking good questions and paying close attention to your answers. Working hard to find out where you're coming from, and what's most important to you and your family. Creating a team of experts who embody Portland's engaged, open-minded vitality. And developing thoughtful, collaborative ways to serve patients and achieve extraordinary results.
We've always been inspired by the optimistic, good-natured and adventurous people who make this community such a great place to live. Whether you're in the city or the suburbs, whether you've been here a while or you're just getting settled, we want you to be healthy, upbeat and ready to tackle the next big thing. To hike the trails, learn how to knit, volunteer in your neighborhood or walk the kids through a corn maze. To live the good life, Portland-style.
About Rendina Healthcare Real Estate
Rendina is a trusted national leader in healthcare real estate, providing comprehensive solutions to our clients and giving back to the communities we serve. We assist hospitals and health systems in fulfilling growth and physician recruitment strategies by offering creative solutions for a variety of healthcare real estate initiatives. We have been a trusted partner to healthcare providers for more than 30 years and have developed more than 7.85 million square feet of real estate throughout the country.
For media inquiries or questions, please contact Steve Barry, President, at 866-630-5055; or visit rendina.com.
For more healthcare real estate news from Rendina, please visit: Rendina.com/Press
About Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 53,000 employees in 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2019, the firm had revenue of $8.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.
Cushman & Wakefield's Healthcare Advisory Group provides healthcare organizations with strategic and transformational real estate services that directly affect positive business outcomes. More than 300 real estate specialists drawn from a variety of real estate disciplines, including consulting, brokerage, project management, property/ facilities management, and valuation, help clients make decisions that enhance patient care and accessibility, generate efficiencies across their platforms, and maximize the value of their real estate.
