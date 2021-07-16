Renee B. Weiss, General Counsel, Millennia Housing Management, Ltd.

CLEVELAND, July 16, 2021  /PRNewswire/ -- The Millennia Companies® today announced that Renee B. Weiss has been promoted to general counsel for Millennia Housing Management, Ltd. (MHM), reporting to Chief Operating Officer Lee J. Felgar.

In this key leadership position, Weiss is responsible for all MHM's legal affairs and functions, including setting the direction of the legal department, overseeing in-house staff, and managing outside counsel.

"Throughout her tenure at the company, Renee has established herself as a well-respected leader who collaborates across departments to resolve complex issues," said Frank T. Sinito, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of The Millennia Companies®. "We look forward to her continued contributions as she supports us in advancing our mission to enrich the lives of those we serve."

Additionally, Weiss will continue to provide representation for the company and advise executive members on legal matters.

"Renee consistently provides strategic and thoughtful advice that centers our company's core values," said Lee J. Felgar, Chief Operating Officer. "Her sound reasoning, coupled with more than 25 years of legal experience, make her well-positioned for this role."

Prior to being named general counsel, Weiss held the roles of interim general counsel, vice president, assistant general counsel for operations and associate attorney at MHM. She started her career as an attorney at BakerHostetler and later joined Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP and DDR Corp. Weiss has a Juris Doctor from the Cleveland–Marshall College of Law and a bachelor's degree in political science from Miami University.  

Weiss is a member of the Ohio State Bar Association and a graduate of YWCA Greater Cleveland's women's executive leadership program, Momentum. She has volunteered for United Way, Junior Achievement, and Hanna Perkins Center for Child Development, a non-profit organization that works with children and families.

