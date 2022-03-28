Under this partnership, Excelsior will provide $150 million in financing and acquire up to 100 megawatts of new distributed energy resources developed and constructed by Renewable America in California
SAN JOSE, Calif., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today Renewable America, a leading provider of distributed energy resources in California, announced the closing of a $150 million dollar financing partnership with Excelsior Energy Capital ("Excelsior"), a leading independent North American renewable energy investor. Under the terms of the deal, Excelsior has acquired all rights to the entire project portfolio of Renewable America for a term of 30 months. Through this partnership, Excelsior will provide long-term financing to Renewable America for the development and construction of 100 megawatts of new solar plus storage distributed energy resources. The transaction and partnership were executed through LevelTen Energy's Asset Marketplace, a platform that connects clean energy project developers and financiers, and provides the software, analytics and M&A transaction expertise they need to execute transactions quickly.
"Our partnership with Excelsior will enable Renewable America to accelerate the development and financing of distributed generation projects that will deliver more clean energy and enhance grid resiliency for local communities in California," said Ardi Arian, President and Chief Executive Officer of Renewable America. "Through this partnership with Excelsior, Renewable America now has an ideal financing partner for supporting our pipeline development."
Renewable America has more than 30 projects under development, representing over 200 megawatts of capacity coupled with 450 megawatt-hours of battery storage. Renewable America's projects are strategically located to provide maximum benefit to the region, while also meeting local community's demand needs. Through community microgrids, Renewable America aims to provide emergency power to vulnerable populations and critical facilities during grid outages, creating local resiliency.
"Excelsior's partnership with Renewable America supports our strategy of forming long-term partnerships with top-tier developers that will deliver high quality investments and associated returns to our limited partners," said Anne Marie Denman, a Partner at Excelsior. "We look forward to working with Renewable America to bring more clean energy projects online in California."
LevelTen Energy launched its Asset Marketplace in 2021, and since then more than 175 clean energy project developers have participated in 56 asset processes, including requests for proposals and auctions, with over 40 gigawatts of capacity offered for acquisition. "Renewable America and Excelsior are a perfect match to support each other's goals, and LevelTen Energy is excited to have facilitated that connection through our Asset Marketplace," said Patrick Worrall, Vice President of Asset Marketplace, LevelTen Energy.
About Renewable America
Renewable America is committed to investing in end-to-end development of local small utility-scale solar+storage and multi-customer community microgrid projects. Renewable America's extensive services include land acquisition, engineering design, interconnection feasibility, PPA origination, financing, and construction. With an intent to support local communities through economic development by providing access to renewable energy, Ardi leads the Renewable America team to advance a streamlined process for the faster development of local solar+storage projects throughout California. Ardi started his career in the solar industry as an Electrical Engineer 15 years ago in Germany and has worked internationally on the construction of over 60 solar projects (over 250 MW) since then.
About Excelsior Energy Capital
Excelsior Energy Capital is a pure-play renewable energy infrastructure fund focused on long-term investments in wind and solar power plants in North America. The Excelsior Team brings over 100 years of combined experience and a comprehensive set of strategic, financial, legal and operational expertise; making Excelsior Energy Capital a valuable partner for developers and operators, and a trusted manager for investors. For more information, visit http://www.excelsiorcapital.com.
About LevelTen Energy
LevelTen Energy is the leading provider of renewable transaction infrastructure, delivering the cloud-based software, centralized supply, automated analytics, and expertise required to accelerate clean energy transactions. The LevelTen Platform is the world's largest online hub for renewable energy buyers, sellers, advisors, asset owners and financiers. The Platform includes the LevelTen Energy Marketplace, which delivers access to more than 4,000 power purchase agreement price offers spanning 21 countries in North America and Europe. It also includes the LevelTen Asset Marketplace, which brings together over 470 renewable energy project developers and owners and delivers the online tools and expertise they need to buy, sell and finance assets quickly. Together, LevelTen and its partners share #OneGoal to accelerate the energy transition. Visit LevelTenEnergy.com to learn more.
