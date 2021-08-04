NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Conference Forum has announced that best-selling author Malcolm Gladwell is confirmed to keynote at the 11th annual DPHARM: Disruptive Innovations to Advance Clinical Research conference on September 28, 2021 at the Westin Boston Seaport District in Boston, MA.
Malcolm Gladwell, author of several best-selling books including The Tipping Point, Blink, Outliers and most recently, The Bomber Mafia, will address the DPHARM audience of R&D professionals, many of whom worked on COVID vaccines and therapies and kept R&D going throughout the pandemic. Malcolm Gladwell is perhaps best known for his provocative ideas that have taken the business world by storm.
DPHARM is featuring leaders representing the three COVID-19 therapeutics approved in record time utilizing real world data:
- Bari Kowal, SVP, Head Development Operations and Portfolio Management, Regeneron
- Matthew Bryant, MBA, Head of Technology and Innovation Global Development and Clinical Operations, Gilead Sciences and Anand Chokkalingam, PhD, Senior Director, Clinical Research, Gilead Sciences
- Martin Landray, PhD, Professor of Medicine and Epidemiology, Oxford
COVID vaccine leadership includes:
- Najat Khan, PhD, Chief Data Science Officer and Global Head, Janssen R&D Strategy and Operations, Johnson and Johnson, who will address how data science served as the backbone in getting the J&J vaccine to market in record time.
- Rob Goodwin, MBA, VP, Operations Center of Excellence, Global Product Development, Pfizer with Steve Cutler, PhD, MBA, CEO, ICON, will co-present on the learnings from their leadership and collaboration that delivered a COVID-19 vaccine in record time.
"DPHARM has long been a critical gathering place for those seeking to advance innovative solutions in medicine development," said Craig Lipset, Advisor and Founder, Clinical Innovation Partners and DPHARM Advisor. "Now more than ever, the community needs to come back together to sustain the incredible progress during the pandemic and make these innovations the new normal."
Additional keynote and featured speakers include:
- Patient advocate and caregiver Stacy Hurt, a stage IV colorectal cancer patient/survivor, who will challenge the DPHARM audience with the patient view on disrupting the clinical research and care systems.
- Lisa Coleman, PhD, New York University, who will unpack the relationship between unconscious bias and its impact on innovation.
- Mayank Mishra, Managing Director, Global Head of Digital Channels, CITI, who will talk about the digital transformation the banking industry went through to help R&D as they continue to embrace this.
Reporting on innovation from the trenches will be representatives from the following companies:
- GSK
- Merck
- Eli Lilly
- Takeda
- Pfizer
- Janssen
- LEO Pharma
- Amgen
- Gilead
- BMS
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Sanofi
Participants must be fully vaccinated to attend and the organizers are also offering a virtual attendance option.
About DPHARM
DPHARM: Disruptive Innovations to Advance Clinical Research is the first event in the world to question how we can disrupt the way clinical research gets done to reduce the burden to patients and physicians. DPHARM has been reporting on the progress of decentralized clinical trials since 2011 and annually looks at the developments in flexible/decentralized trials with patient feedback.
About the Conference Forum
The Conference Forum is a life science industry research firm that develops conferences primarily around how to get therapeutics to patients faster. The company also publishes six newsletters and produces PharmaTalkRadio, virtual events, and webinars.
