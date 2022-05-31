President of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Dr. Shirley Ann Jackson, Dr. Eric Nestler, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and NYCEDC President Andrew Kimball sign a ceremonial agreement at the launch of the Center for Engineering and Precision Medicine on Thursday, May 12, 2022 in New York. The new center is a partnership between Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.