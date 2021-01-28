GRANTS PASS, Ore., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nathan Miller, President and Founder of Rentec Direct, has joined the Grants Pass & Josephine County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors as of January 1, 2021. The Chamber's Board of Directors is a diverse group of individuals elected to represent all industries in the business community of Oregon's Josephine County. Board members serve as the primary decision-makers of the Chamber, leading the direction of the organization as a whole.
"I grew up in Josephine County and have been operating my property management software company here for over a decade, so I understand the unique economic needs and challenges of our business community," said Miller. "I have both a passion and a vision to see our county experience positive, healthy growth, largely driven by my commitment to my own family and employees. It is an honor to represent the Josephine County business community alongside many other accomplished leaders who I look up to."
Based in Grants Pass, Rentec Direct has been named one of the fastest-growing private companies in the country and is consistently the highest-rated property management software solution. Miller founded Rentec Direct in 2009 after investing in real estate and managing the properties himself, realizing a gap in the industry for efficient and cost-effective property management software. Today, Rentec Direct has grown to be the third-largest software platform in its sector, serving over 16,000 landlords and property managers across the country. Miller has grown his company organically with zero outside funding or debt. As one of the only tech companies in the area, Miller has worked hard to continue growing Rentec Direct while keeping the company local and attracting and retaining employees in Josephine County.
The Grants Pass & Josephine County Chamber of Commerce strives to support and promote local commerce through communication, advocacy and partnerships. Since 1924, the Chamber has been dedicated to helping local companies grow their businesses by creating resources and opportunities to encourage business development, success, engagement and meaningful impact.
"The Chamber is very excited to have Nathan join our Board of Directors," said Josie Molloy, Chamber President and CEO. "Nathan brings a lot of great business experience and passion, which fit in very well with the Chamber's mission. We look forward to working with him."
To learn more about the Chamber of Commerce and its Board of Directors, visit: https://www.grantspasschamber.org/board-members.
About Rentec Direct
Rentec Direct offers industry-leading property management software and tenant screening solutions for real estate professionals. Features include online rent payments, tenant and owner portals, the industry's largest vacancy listing syndication network, full property, tenant, and owner accounting, 1099-MISC reporting and more. Rentec Direct was named one of the Most Customer Friendly Companies of the Year in the 2020 Best in Biz Awards, received the silver Real Estate Company of the Year Award in the 2020 American Business Awards, has been named to the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for four years in a row (as of 2020), and was also included on the 2017, 2018 and 2019 Entrepreneur360 list for Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America. http://www.rentecdirect.com
