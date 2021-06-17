LONGMONT, Colo., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LactiGo® US distributor REP Athletic Products, today announces its partnership with Cinch Cycling, forming a partnership that will see REP provide LactiGo topical gel, to assist Cinch athletes with their performance and recovery at events and during training. The partnership will provide support to Cinch Cycling's coaching program, store, and elite men and women's cycling teams.
This partnership between REP and Cinch provides the perfect expansion into the world of cycling to introduce LactiGo to the broader cycling community. Although Cinch is a competitive cycling team, they are also very active in developing the cycling-underserved community through their mentorship programs, Cinch community, and Cinch Elite Events.
LactiGo is perfectly suited for endurance sports and works by using a formulation of menthol, carnosine, and magnesium to aid in relieving muscle soreness associated with lactic acid build up. The results have been proven to improve aerobic and anaerobic performance. Additionally, LactiGo is banned-substance-tested for athletes' assurance by Informed Sport and is WADA-compliant.
"I'm blown away by this product. At Cinch, we pride ourselves on pushing the envelope with our cutting-edge training methodologies," said Kourtney Danielson Co-owner of Cinch Cycling. "When we decided to create a professional cycling team, we wanted to partner with companies with the same passion for innovation. As a team, we have taken a comprehensive approach to vetting the supplements and products our riders use, and LactiGo got the stamp of approval from our medical director. Not only does the product work, but we know it is clean and can feel safe in giving it to our athletes. It feels like our secret weapon."
"I was extremely skeptical at first, but LactiGo has been a game-changer for my team and me personally,'' said Tom Danielson, former professional cyclist and Co-owner of Cinch Cycling. "After using it and doing extensive research on the company, I knew we needed to get our guys this product. When I transitioned from professional athlete to a business owner, my training decreased significantly. Now most weeks I can only get in 3-4 workouts. Before LactiGo I would lose a day of high-intensity training after each rest day because I felt blocked and stiff. But now after applying LactiGo I can get a great day one workout with threshold and explosive zones no matter how long it's been since my last workout. Which has made my overall training much more efficient."
"Athletes of all levels are using LactiGo to push their performance further, while also recovering faster than ever before," said Max Pringle, Co-Founder at REP Athletic Products. "These factors will help Cinch athletes get the most out of their training, and ensure they are ready for competition without the usual soreness that goes along with intense training. We're looking forward to working with Cinch to help them achieve their goals in competition, and with building the cycling community through their mentorship programs and events."
About Cinch Cycling
Cinch Professional Cycling athletes are regional, national, and world champions in various types of races. These elite athletes are coached by former Tour de France top ten finisher Tom Danielson. They are a force to be reckoned with in 2021. Cinch is not only a high-performance cycling team, but they are also working to empower the cycling-underserved and create real equality and opportunity within the sport of cycling. Through their team's racing experience, and the wealth of knowledge their coaches bring, they look forward to mentoring youth that are new to the sport of cycling.
About REP Athletic Products
REP Athletic Products distributes LactiGo topical gel in the US. LactiGo is an effective, fast-acting topical gel with menthol, carnosine, and magnesium that helps people maximize their athletic performance and recovery. Applied directly to the skin above the desired muscles for targeted relief, this topical gel is informed-sport certified. LactiGo is available online at lactigo.com.
