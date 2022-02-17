ALLENTON, Wis., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Repete Corporation, a leading automated control system solutions provider, has partnered with Famers' Grain & Feed (a new state-of-the-art feed mill) in Allenton, WI to provide intelligent mill automation. Farmers' Grain & Feed will continue manufacturing high quality grain and feed mixes for farmers, as well as selling small farming supplies and animal health products like they've done for years at their previous location, but their processes will be drastically improved because of the new automation systems.
Tim Kreilkamp, president of Farmers' Grain & Feed, says they designed the new mill "for consistency and efficiency, using the latest technology and automation." The new mill is highly automated, meaning an operator can walk away while the system is running. Every process area (receiving, storage and transfer, batching, rolling/grinding, pelleting, loadout, and bagging) is now fully automated through Repete automated control systems. As a result, Farmers' Grain & Feed can run the mill with fewer resources – increasing accuracy and traceability while lowering costs of production and eliminating user errors.
Repete automation systems help make their operations more consistent, efficient, and accurate – ultimately improving the quality of the final products and allowing them to produce feed faster. "With this new operation, we can now serve more customers, and we can serve more consistent, quality feed to our current customers as well. That means healthier cattle and better business for our customers," said Tim. He stated that they should be able to produce four times the volume that they produced at their previous mill.
"Repete is thrilled to provide a solution for Farmers' Grain & Feed at their new mill," said Matt Peterson, President of Repete Corporation. "We design and implement automated control system solutions for plants and feed mills worldwide and it is very rewarding to help a progressive, independent mill close to our world headquarters better serve their customers."
About Repete Corporation
At Repete, we design and deliver automated control system solutions for aquaculture and animal nutrition plants worldwide. Then we provide comprehensive support. We are proud to work with some of the most successful companies in the Americas, Europe and Asia. From independently owned companies to multi-site enterprises, we have the expertise to automate even the most complex operations. Contact us at http://www.repete.com or (262) 246-4541.
Media Contact
Erica Koller, Repete Corporation, 1 262-372-5617, ekoller@repete.com
SOURCE Repete Corporation