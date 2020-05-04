HOUSTON, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Capital Group, a firm specializing in providing investment banking services to the RIA, asset and wealth management communities, is today congratulating its client, Parallel Advisors, on the announcement of receiving a minority investment from New York Private Bank & Trust, through its subsidiary Emigrant Partners.
Parallel Advisors is an RIA managing approximately $3 billion of assets. The firm is headquartered in San Francisco, California and has expanded to include locations in Dayton, Denver, Honolulu and Oklahoma City. Parallel's services include long-term planning, investment portfolio management, retirement lifestyle solutions, and tax and estate consulting and determinations. The firm prides itself on solid portfolio construction, mindful asset allocation, and holistic wealth management designed to meet the specific goals of each client.
"I am astounded by what Republic Capital Group accomplished for us," said C.J. Rendic, Founder and CEO of Parallel Advisors. "Not only did John and his team find us economic terms for a strategic partnership that exceeded our expectations, but they also matched us with the perfect partner. The tremendous future that Parallel now holds with augmented client offerings and lucrative recruiting packages for advisor partners, we owe to Republic Capital Group."
"C.J. Rendic and Jacob Schutt lead one of the most dynamic wealth management firms in our industry. Parallel's growth and infrastructure are industry leading," added John Langston, Managing Director of Republic Capital Group, "Their ability to attract and retain top tier advisors as partners is impressive. This partnership with Emigrant Partners creates more economic opportunity for Parallel's partner advisors and assists them in serving clients at an even higher level."
Emigrant Partners makes non-voting minority investments in wealth, asset and alternative asset managers to help them achieve their goals. They currently have 16 partnerships with over $53 billion in assets.
About Republic Capital Group
Republic Capital Group specializes in providing investment banking services to the RIA, Asset and Wealth Management communities. Republic Capital Group serves firms throughout the country and clients include a number of industry leaders.
