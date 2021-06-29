CHAPEL HILL, N.C., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RepVue, the world's leading sales organization ratings platform, has raised $1 million in a series seed funding round led by Knoll Ventures with participation from Alerion Ventures. The funding round validates and strengthens RepVue's mission of driving transparency in sales organizations and enabling sales professionals to discover and engage with career opportunities that best fit their skills and experience.
After coming out of a beta period at the beginning of 2020, RepVue has now received more than 16,500 ratings of the world's most well known sales organizations. More than 50% of these ratings have come in 2021, further establishing RepVue as the largest and fastest growing B2B sales organization ratings platform in the world.
"RepVue was born out of a specific mission to deliver transparency into what it's really like to work inside the world's most well known sales organizations, enabling sales professionals to navigate their careers much more efficiently and confidently." According to Ryan Walsh, founder and CEO of RepVue. "The status quo in sales recruiting is simply not working. We're able to harness the collective intelligence and insights of tens of thousands of b2b sales professionals to not only pull the curtains back on the true selling environment of these sales orgs, but also enable sales professionals to directly engage with career opportunities through our platform."
"We're now building out our team to expand the insights we can offer sales professionals as well as build out our sales organization benchmarking offering to employers, inclusive of real time sales compensation benchmarking and talent competitor tracking." Adds Walsh. "We believe that 2021 and 2022 will feature significant growth on both sides of our marketplace business."
"We know from our existing portfolio companies that attracting and retaining top sales talent is at the top of the list of challenges and priorities facing modern b2b organizations," said Richard Fraim, partner at Knoll Ventures. "Businesses that leverage RepVue for the recruiting and retention of sales professionals will have a distinct advantage over those not embracing data and transparency to drive success in talent. We're very excited to support this mission and partner with the team at RepVue."
Knoll Ventures' Fraim, as well as existing investor and advisor Scot Wingo, founder and CEO of Get Spiffy and former founder and CEO of ChannelAdvisor, will join CEO Ryan Walsh in forming RepVue's board of directors.
About RepVue, Inc.
RepVue, the world's leading sales organization ratings platform, leverages its 16,500-plus user ratings to drive transparency in sales organizations. Employers are now using the platform to benchmark their sales organization against how the world's best sales organizations are run, and track real time sales compensation data, including earning potential, quota attainment data, and sales professional sentiment analysis. Founded by a former go-to-market operating executive with 20 years experience growing and leading private and public sales organizations, RepVue's mission is to democratize the true selling environment of the world's leading sales organizations.
Media Contact
Ryan Walsh, RepVue, Inc., +1 9193027025, info@repvue.com
SOURCE RepVue, Inc.