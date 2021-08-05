MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The ResCap Liquidating Trust (the "Trust") announced its unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements, as of and for the period ended June 30, 2021, along with its quarter-end Beneficiary Letter and tax letter. These documents will be filed with the courts and posted to the Kurtzman Carson Consultants website at https://www.kccllc.net/rescap
For media inquiries, contact:
Timothy Quinn
(212)277-3809
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rescap-liquidating-trust-announces-posting-of-q2-2021-financial-statements-301349764.html
SOURCE ResCap Liquidating Trust