ENCINO, Calif., March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: RSSS), a SaaS provider of workflow efficiency solutions for R&D-driven organizations, has been invited to present at the 32nd Annual ROTH Conference, which is being held March 16-17, 2020, at The Ritz-Carlton in Dana Point, CA.
Research Solutions management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, March 17th at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings held throughout the conference.
The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here and on the company's website at http://researchsolutions.investorroom.com/.
To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your ROTH representative or Research Solutions' investor relations team at RSSS@gatewayir.com.
About Research Solutions
Research Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: RSSS) provides workflow efficiency solutions for R&D-driven organizations in life sciences, technology and academia worldwide. Our Software-as-a-Service platform provides tools or "Gadgets" that allow users to discover, access, manage and collaborate around science, technology and medical (STM) content and data. Our customers range from 70 percent of the top 25 global pharmaceutical companies to emerging small and medium-sized businesses. We generate recurring revenue from subscriptions to our SaaS platform and transactional revenue from the sale of STM content. For more information, visit www.researchsolutions.com.