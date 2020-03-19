AUSTIN, Texas, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI), a leading global provider of home comfort and security solutions, today announced the appointment of Cynthia Hostetler as a new member of its Board of Directors.
Hostetler has more than 20 years of leadership experience managing large investment funds, allocating capital for businesses – including restructuring and mergers and acquisitions transactions – and overseeing governance and regulatory compliance.
Previously, Hostetler served as president and board member of First Manhattan Bancorporation, a regional bank holding company based in Kansas, where she led a three-year turnaround to rebuild the business, and ultimately, sold it in an all-cash transaction at a significant premium to the market. After spending several years at First Manhattan, Hostetler was appointed to be the head of investment funds and private equity for the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (now the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation). Hostetler served in this role as a presidential appointee from 2001-2009.
An experienced board member, Hostetler currently serves on the boards of Invesco Funds, Vulcan Materials Company and TriLinc Global Impact Fund. She previously served on the boards of Genesee Wyoming Railroad, Aberdeen Investment Funds and Edgen Group.
"Ms. Hostetler brings unparalleled leadership experience in investment management and deep expertise in institutional investor issues and environmental, social and governance standards to the Resideo Board of Directors," said Andy Teich, lead independent director for Resideo. "She will help the board and Resideo leadership continue to drive consistent, profitable growth and create long-term shareholder value."
About Resideo
Resideo is a leading global provider of critical comfort and security solutions primarily in residential environments and distributor of low-voltage electronic and security products. Building on a 130-year heritage, Resideo has a presence in more than 150 million homes, with 15 million systems installed in homes each year. We continue to serve more than 110,000 professionals through leading distributors, including our ADI Global Distribution business, which exports to more than 100 countries from more than 200 stocking locations around the world. Resideo is a $4.8 billion company with approximately 13,000 global employees. For more information about Resideo, please visit www.resideo.com.
