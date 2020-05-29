AUSTIN, Texas, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI), a leading global provider of home comfort and security solutions, today announced it has selected Tony Trunzo to serve as its chief financial officer, effective June 8, 2020.
"Tony's skills are a perfect match at this critical time in Resideo's transformation," said Jay Geldmacher, president and CEO of Resideo. "Tony combines strong operational excellence and financial discipline from many years leading finance in public companies with complex manufacturing footprints and global supply chains. He has successfully implemented restructuring programs that have delivered results. And, he's a strategic thinker who started his career in technology and industrials investment banking. Together, we will focus on profitable growth."
Trunzo comes to Resideo with more than 30 years of finance, business strategy and operational leadership experience. As a CFO at two public companies, Trunzo is a seasoned financial leader with a strong track record of executing financial strategies to drive growth and superior returns.
"Resideo has a strong foundation and a loyal customer base, and I am excited to join at this important time," said Trunzo. "I am impressed with the progress Resideo has made to date with its transformation and am eager to work with Jay and the Resideo team. Together, I am confident we will enhance the company's financial and operational performance and execute on the extensive operational review conducted in the last several months by the team."
Bob Ryder, interim chief financial officer will support the transition to Tony and conclude his services to the company on June 14, 2020.
"We thank Bob for his contributions to Resideo, particularly his critical focus on our financial and operational review process," said Geldmacher. "He has been a great partner to us as we navigate through this transformation."
About Tony Trunzo
Trunzo most recently served as a managing director at a leading West Coast private equity firm. From April 2015 to November 2016, Trunzo was executive vice president and CFO of FEI Company, before it was acquired by ThermoFisher Scientific in September of 2016 in a transaction valued at $4.5 billion. Prior to that, he served in leadership roles at FLIR Systems, including as senior vice president and CFO from 2010 to 2015, and as senior vice president, Corporate Strategy and Development from 2003 to 2010. Earlier in his career, Trunzo worked in various capacities at Bank of America Securities and PNC Bank. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from the Catholic University of America and received an MBA from the University of Pittsburgh. He has also completed Harvard Business School's Advanced Management Program. Trunzo is on the Board of Directors and is the audit committee chair for API Technologies Corporation.
About Resideo
Resideo is a leading global provider of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. Building on a 130-year heritage, Resideo has a presence in more than 150 million homes, with 15 million systems installed in homes each year. We continue to serve more than 110,000 professionals through leading distributors, including our ADI Global Distribution business, which exports to more than 100 countries from more than 200 stocking locations around the world. For more information about Resideo, please visit www.resideo.com.
Contacts
Media:
Investors:
Annalise Helms
Page Portas
(763) 777-4334
(512) 726-3799