PLANO, Texas, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ResMan®, a leading property management SaaS platform provider, today announced it will be participating in the Texas Apartment Association (TAA) ONE Conference and Expo April 14-16 in San Antonio. ResMan will occupy booth 715 on the floor of the exhibition and showcase its newest solutions offered on the property management industry's most innovative technology platform. Among the featured products that make property investments and operations more profitable and easier to manage, ResMan will be highlighting ResMan Websites, Payments, Online Leasing for Marketrate and Affordable, Boardroom, the ResMan CRM and more.
"ResMan has participated in this annual TAA event for many years and we are thrilled to be back in person, networking with some of the best and brightest in the industry. Over the past year we have launched several new solutions for ResMan users and we cannot wait to show them to attendees," says Elizabeth Francisco, president and founder, ResMan. "Our focus continues to be on listening to our customers' needs and expanding our platform capabilities to meet their changing needs. We are committed to a true partnership with our customers, making their lives easier and more efficient."
Additionally, ResMan plans to host a drawing during the event, giving away three ultimate vacation packages, including $1000 towards Airbnb and flight packages.
If you'd like to schedule some time to discuss ResMan's solutions at the event please visit https://learn.myresman.com/taa-2021/.
ABOUT RESMAN
ResMan is the preferred growth partner that drives profitability and efficiency for nearly a thousand property management companies across the U.S. ResMan delivers the property management industry's most innovative technology platform, making property investments and operations more profitable and easier to manage. ResMan's platform unlocks a new path to growth for property management companies that deliver consistent NOI improvement and brilliant resident experiences easier than ever before. For more information, visit us at http://www.myresman.com or engage with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook.
