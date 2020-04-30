US $
- Q1 GAAP net loss of $1 million / $0.01 per share
- Adjusted EBITDA of $32 million
- Completed acquisition of three U.S. South sawmills
- Operating all segments as essential services, adjusting to economic slowdown
MONTRÉAL, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) (TSX: RFP) today reported a net loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, of $1 million, or $0.01 per share, compared to net income of $42 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, in the same period in 2019. Sales were $689 million in the quarter, a decrease of $106 million from the year-ago period. Excluding special items, the company reported a net loss of $29 million, or $0.33 per share, compared to net income of $30 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2019.
"The first quarter's results reflect a resurgence in market prices for lumber that began late in 2019 together with lower maintenance costs in pulp and paper, but they were unfavorably affected by lower newsprint prices," said Yves Laflamme, president and chief executive officer. "The tissue business is progressing well in the current context as we grow our customer base with the increase in demand and we demonstrate our products and capabilities. While we continue to operate across all of our business segments, we've had to take a number of measures in the face of the dramatic reduction in economic activity due to the coronavirus pandemic, such as reducing our operational footprint to demand levels consistent with essential needs, drawing on our credit facilities to keep higher levels of cash, reducing SG&A expenses and suspending or deferring capital spending. We are well-positioned financially and operationally to face this challenge, but this situation contains a very high degree of uncertainty and the extent of the potential consequences are impossible to predict."
Non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjustments for special items and adjusted EBITDA, are explained and reconciled below.
Operating Income Variance Against Prior Period
Consolidated
The company reported an operating loss of $8 million in the first quarter, compared to $69 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The narrower loss reflects costs incurred in the fourth quarter with the indefinite idling of the Augusta (Georgia) mill ($31 million), as well as a $31 million improvement in other manufacturing costs, mostly for maintenance. The overall impact of transaction pricing was unfavorable ($4 million), due to weaker newsprint prices despite higher prices for wood products, while the market pulp and tissue segments contributed to the overall improvement in volume ($3 million).
Market Pulp
The operating loss in the market pulp segment narrowed to $3 million in the quarter, an improvement of $15 million from the previous quarter. This reflects a reduction in manufacturing costs of $18 million, which includes lower maintenance as a result of less spending and the timing of the Saint-Félicien (Quebec) outage in the previous quarter. Accordingly, the operating cost per unit (or, the "delivered cost") fell by $68 per metric ton, or 10%, compared to the fourth quarter. Shipments were 10,000 metric tons higher, but the average transaction price slipped by $16 per metric ton. After two negative quarters, EBITDA in the segment improved to $3 million. Finished goods inventory remained low for the third consecutive quarter, ending at 69,000 metric tons.
Tissue
The tissue segment reported its first operating income quarter since the start-up of the tissue machine in Calhoun (Tennessee), at $2 million, which is an improvement of $3 million over the fourth quarter. The better performance is due to a 22% increase in shipments (5,000 short tons), even as prices continued to trend upward on improving customer mix. The delivered cost also improved, falling by a further $66 per short ton, or 4%. Segment EBITDA was $6 million.
Wood Products
Operating income in the wood products segment was $5 million in the quarter, a $10 million improvement from the fourth quarter. The improvement reflects a $29 per thousand board foot increase in the average transaction price, or 8%, and the positive contribution from the U.S. sawmills acquired on February 1. Shipments were 53 million board feet higher as a result of the added capacity and stronger market conditions, despite rail blockades in Canada and the economic fallout of the unfolding coronavirus pandemic. The delivered cost was essentially unchanged in the quarter, at $380 per thousand board feet. Excluding the recently-acquired U.S. sawmills, the company recorded approximately 70 million board feet of downtime in the quarter, which is consistent with the fourth quarter. EBITDA in the segment improved by $12 million, to $16 million.
Newsprint
The newsprint segment incurred an operating loss of $6 million in the quarter, down from breakeven in the previous quarter. The average transaction price fell by $36 per metric ton, with most of the decline in export markets, and shipments slipped by 11,000 metric tons. Lower maintenance costs helped to partially offset this impact, contributing to a $16 per metric ton improvement in the delivered cost. Ending finished goods inventory was unchanged in the quarter. EBITDA declined by $7 million, to breakeven.
Specialty Papers
Operating income in the specialty papers segment was $3 million in the quarter, an improvement of $4 million from the previous quarter. This is due to lower maintenance costs and higher generation from internal power assets, which together helped to reduce the delivered cost by $40 per short ton. But the favorable impact was partially offset by a $15 per short ton reduction in the average transaction price. Shipments were essentially unchanged, but finished goods inventory rose to 49,000 short tons by quarter-end due to better productivity. The segment generated EBITDA of $14 million, a $4 million improvement from the previous quarter.
Consolidated Quarterly Operating Income Variance Against Year-Ago Period
The company reported an operating loss of $8 million in the first quarter compared to operating income of $64 million in the first quarter of 2019. Lower selling prices in the pulp and paper segments had an unfavorable impact of $112 million, which was only partially offset by the $38 million reduction in manufacturing costs. Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter was $72 million lower than the first quarter of 2019.
Corporate and Finance
On February 1, the company completed the acquisition from Conifex Timber Inc. of three sawmills in the U.S. South for $175 million, including estimated working capital. The three sawmills, with combined production capacity of 550 million board feet, are located in Cross City (Florida), and Glenwood and El Dorado (Arkansas). The El Dorado facility has been idled since before the announcement of the acquisition, and Glenwood has been operating on a scaled-back operating schedule.
The company used $49 million of cash in operating activities in the first quarter, including a $31 million increase in raw materials inventory with the seasonal build-up of logs ahead of the spring break-up. It drew $180 million in ten-year term loans under its existing senior secured credit facility to finance the acquisition of the U.S. sawmills. The interest rate on the loans is a floating rate currently around 2%, net of the expected patronage dividend.
The company also drew $189 million from existing credit facilities to build an immediately-available cash cushion and also to fund short-term working capital requirements. Accordingly, total debt increased by $372 million, to $821 million at quarter-end, or $705 million on a net debt basis. The company's liquidity was $349 million at the end of the quarter: $116 million of cash and $233 million of availability under existing credit facilities.
The company made $15 million in softwood lumber duty deposits in the quarter, for a cumulative total of $177 million, and capital expenditures of $21 million.
In March, the company announced that its board of directors authorized the repurchase of up to 15% of the company's common stock for aggregate consideration of up to $100 million. The program has no set time limit, and follows the expiration of the recently-exhausted $150 million program in place since 2012. While the company's immediate priorities are expected to remain focused on managing liquidity, over time the program will be available for the company to act opportunistically to return capital to shareholders when conditions are right.
Outlook
Concerning the coronavirus pandemic, Mr. Laflamme added: "Governments across North America have recognized the importance of the forest products sector in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Resolute manufactures a number of key products, including: lumber for our infrastructure, now and in the economic recovery to come; pulp for producing personal care products, food protective papers and medical supplies used by our healthcare professionals on the front lines; bath tissue and paper towels to meet our basic needs for cleanliness and comfort; and newsprint and other papers, helping keep us all informed, the world over. As we navigate these highly uncertain times, our short-term priorities will be focused on:
- Operating our assets in accordance with rigorous protocols around health and safety, including the special measures we've put in place to minimize the spread of the virus at all of our locations;
- Closely managing sources of liquidity and developing opportunities to access additional liquidity, should it be required;
- Working with all levels of government in the regions where we operate to support a speedy economic recovery;
- Closely monitoring the growing risk around credit exposure with some of our customers;
- Advocating with regulators to minimize the risk of rising pension contributions should financial markets remain depressed and interest rates low;
- Adjusting capacity dynamically based on rapidly-changing conditions; and
- Keeping tight control on SG&A expenses and reducing capital spending by about 30%."
Turning to the business outlook, Mr. Laflamme continued: "The pandemic created more uncertainty, starting in China, in the slowly improving market conditions for pulp, causing prices to slip in the new year. But again, global demand seems resilient, as higher-quality tissue demand outpaces the reduction in printing and writing end-uses, which makes us cautiously optimistic for sustained volume and improving pricing. Today we continue to operate our sawmills at levels consistent with the tepid recovery levels of the second half of 2019 given the dramatic late-quarter slowdown in economic activity, which reversed the recently-building momentum in lumber transaction prices. Although we expect wood products to play a key role in the economic recovery as policymakers encourage an aggressive resumption of construction activity, recent projections for near-term housing starts are sobering, which could force us to take capacity measures. The integration of our recently-acquired U.S. sawmills has gotten off to a good start, and we're making plans to bring El Dorado on-line early in 2021, subject to market conditions. In tissue, we've significantly reduced our finished goods inventory in the last several weeks with the increase in demand for at-home end-uses, which has given us the opportunity to place volume with new customers and to demonstrate our capabilities. We will also continue to support our customers in the away-from-home market, and we will be there for them once demand returns in restaurants, hotels, workplaces and cruise ships. The focus in our paper business will continue to be to maximize cash generation. While there are opportunities even in the current environment, some areas, particularly newsprint, will likely come under stronger pressure."
Description of Special Items
Special items
First quarter
(in millions)
2020
2019
Closure costs, impairment and other related charges
$
(2)
$
-
Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit credits
(15)
(12)
Other (income) expense, net
(28)
4
Income tax effect of special items
17
(4)
Total
$
(28)
$
(12)
About Resolute Forest Products
Resolute Forest Products is a global leader in the forest products industry with a diverse range of products, including market pulp, tissue, wood products, newsprint and specialty papers, which are marketed in close to 70 countries. The company owns or operates some 40 facilities, as well as power generation assets, in the United States and Canada. Resolute has third-party certified 100% of its managed woodlands to internationally recognized sustainable forest management standards. The shares of Resolute Forest Products trade under the stock symbol RFP on both the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Resolute has received regional, North American and global recognition for its leadership in corporate social responsibility and sustainable development, as well as for its business practices. Visit www.resolutefp.com for more information.
RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited, in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)
Three months
ended March 31,
2020
2019
Sales
$
689
$
795
Costs and expenses:
Cost of sales, excluding depreciation, amortization and distribution costs
524
554
Depreciation and amortization
42
40
Distribution costs
99
100
Selling, general and administrative expenses
34
37
Closure costs, impairment and other related charges
(2)
-
Operating (loss) income
(8)
64
Interest expense
(9)
(9)
Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit credits
15
12
Other income (expense), net (1)
28
(4)
Income before income taxes
26
63
Income tax provision
(27)
(21)
Net (loss) income including noncontrolling interest
(1)
42
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
-
-
Net (loss) income attributable to Resolute Forest Products Inc.
$
(1)
$
42
Net (loss) income per share attributable to Resolute Forest Products Inc.
common shareholders:
Basic
$
(0.01)
$
0.45
Diluted
$
(0.01)
$
0.45
Weighted-average number of Resolute Forest Products Inc. common
shares outstanding:
Basic
88.1
92.4
Diluted
88.1
93.9
See Notes to the Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statement Information
RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited, in millions of U.S. dollars)
March 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
116
$
3
Accounts receivable, net:
Trade
299
273
Other
72
76
Inventories, net
560
522
Other current assets
37
33
Total current assets
1,084
907
Fixed assets, net
1,583
1,459
Amortizable intangible assets, net
47
48
Deferred income tax assets
816
915
Operating lease right-of-use assets
61
61
Other assets
268
236
Total assets
$
3,859
$
3,626
Liabilities and equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
328
$
342
Current portion of long-term debt
2
1
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
8
8
Total current liabilities
338
351
Long-term debt, net of current portion
819
448
Pension and other postretirement benefit obligations
1,343
1,460
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
54
57
Other liabilities
71
75
Total liabilities
2,625
2,391
Equity:
Resolute Forest Products Inc. shareholders' equity:
Common stock
-
-
Additional paid-in capital
3,804
3,802
Deficit
(1,246)
(1,245)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(1,181)
(1,179)
Treasury stock at cost
(144)
(144)
Total Resolute Forest Products Inc. shareholders' equity
1,233
1,234
Noncontrolling interest
1
1
Total equity
1,234
1,235
Total liabilities and equity
$
3,859
$
3,626
RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited, in millions of U.S. dollars)
Three months
ended March 31,
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net (loss) income including noncontrolling interest
$
(1)
$
42
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income including noncontrolling interest to
net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:
Share-based compensation
3
2
Depreciation and amortization
42
40
Deferred income taxes
27
21
Net pension contributions and other postretirement benefit payments
(33)
(26)
Loss (gain) on translation of foreign currency denominated deferred income taxes
69
(19)
(Gain) loss on translation of foreign currency denominated pension and
other postretirement benefit obligations
(82)
20
Net planned major maintenance amortization (payments)
6
(2)
Changes in working capital:
Accounts receivable
(20)
6
Inventories
(29)
(47)
Other current assets
(6)
(7)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(18)
(6)
Other, net
(7)
(1)
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
(49)
23
Cash flows from investing activities:
Cash invested in fixed assets
(21)
(26)
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (2)
(174)
-
Decrease in countervailing duty cash deposits on supercalendered paper
-
1
Increase in countervailing and anti-dumping duty cash deposits on softwood lumber
(15)
(14)
Decrease in countervailing duty cash deposits on uncoated groundwood paper
-
6
Other investing activities, net
4
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(206)
(33)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Net borrowings under revolving credit facilities
189
-
Proceeds from long-term debt
180
-
Repayments of debt
(1)
(225)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
368
(225)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(3)
1
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash
$
110
$
(234)
Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash:
Beginning of period
$
42
$
345
End of period
$
152
$
111
Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash at period end:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
116
$
69
Restricted cash (included in "Other current assets")
$
-
$
1
Restricted cash (included in "Other assets")
$
36
$
41
See Notes to the Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statement Information
RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC.
RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME AND NET INCOME ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS
A reconciliation of our operating income, net income and net income per share reported before special items is presented in the tables below. See Note 1 to the Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures regarding our use of non-GAAP measures.
Three months ended March 31, 2020
Operating
Net loss
EPS
(Unaudited, in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)
GAAP, as reported
$
(8)
$
(1)
$
(0.01)
Adjustments for special items:
Closure costs, impairment and other related charges
(2)
(2)
(0.02)
Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit credits
-
(15)
(0.17)
Other income, net
-
(28)
(0.32)
Income tax effect of special items
-
17
0.19
Adjusted for special items
$
(10)
$
(29)
$
(0.33)
Three months ended March 31, 2019
Operating
Net income
EPS
(Unaudited, in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)
GAAP, as reported
$
64
$
42
$
0.45
Adjustments for special items:
Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit credits
-
(12)
(0.13)
Other expense, net
-
4
0.04
Income tax effect of special items
-
(4)
(0.04)
Adjusted for special items
$
64
$
30
$
0.32
RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC.
RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
A reconciliation of our net income including noncontrolling interest to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is presented in the tables below. See Note 1 to the Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures regarding our use of the non-GAAP measures EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.
Three months ended March 31, 2020
Market pulp
Tissue
Wood
Newsprint
Specialty
Corporate
Total
Net (loss) income including noncontrolling interest
$
(3)
$
2
$
5
$
(6)
$
3
$
(2)
$
(1)
Interest expense
9
9
Income tax provision
27
27
Depreciation and amortization
6
4
11
6
11
4
42
EBITDA
$
3
$
6
$
16
$
-
$
14
$
38
$
77
Closure costs, impairment and other related charges
(2)
(2)
Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit credits
(15)
(15)
Other income, net
(28)
(28)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
3
$
6
$
16
$
-
$
14
$
(7)
$
32
Three months ended March 31, 2019
Market pulp
Tissue
Wood
Newsprint
Specialty
Corporate
Total
Net income (loss) including noncontrolling interest
$
42
$
(8)
$
6
$
28
$
15
$
(41)
$
42
Interest expense
9
9
Income tax provision
21
21
Depreciation and amortization
5
5
8
7
10
5
40
EBITDA
$
47
$
(3)
$
14
$
35
$
25
$
(6)
$
112
Non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit credits
(12)
(12)
Other expense, net
4
4
Adjusted EBITDA
$
47
$
(3)
$
14
$
35
$
25
$
(14)
$
104
RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC.
Notes to the Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statement Information
- Other income (expense), net includes foreign exchange gain of $23 million and foreign exchange loss of $4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
- On February 1, 2020 (or, the "Acquisition Date"), we acquired from Conifex Timber Inc. all of the equity securities and membership interests in certain of its subsidiaries, the business of which consists mainly in the operation of three sawmills and related assets in Cross City (Florida) and in Glenwood and El Dorado (Arkansas) (or, the "U.S. Sawmill Business"). The U.S. Sawmill Business acquired produces construction-grade dimensional lumber and decking products from locally sourced southern yellow pine for distribution within the U.S.
The fair value of the consideration, paid in cash at the Acquisition Date, for the U.S. Sawmill Business acquired was $175 million, subject to post-closing working capital adjustments.
This acquisition will diversify our lumber production, and increase our operating capacity in the U.S. South.
RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC.
Note to the Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures
- Operating income (loss), net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share (or, "EPS"), in each case as adjusted for special items, as well as earnings before interest expense, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization (or, "EBITDA"), and adjusted EBITDA, in each case by reportable segment (market pulp, tissue, wood products, newsprint and specialty papers) in accordance with the Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Codification 290, "Segment Reporting," are not financial measures recognized under generally accepted accounting principles (or, "GAAP").
We calculate operating income (loss), as adjusted for special items, as operating income (loss) from our Consolidated Statements of Operations, adjusted for items such as closure costs, impairment and other related charges that are excluded from our segment's performance from GAAP operating income (loss).
We calculate net income (loss), as adjusted for special items, as net income (loss) from our Consolidated Statements of Operations, adjusted for the same special items applied to operating income (loss), in addition to non-operating pension and other postretirement benefit costs and credits, other income and expense, net, and the income tax effect of special items.
EPS, as adjusted for special items, is calculated as net income (loss), as adjusted for special items, per diluted share.
EBITDA by reportable segment is calculated as net income (loss) including noncontrolling interest from the Consolidated Statements of Operations, allocated to each of our reportable segments, adjusted for depreciation and amortization. EBITDA for corporate and other is calculated as net income (loss) including noncontrolling interest from the Consolidated Statements of Operations, after the allocation to reportable segments, adjusted for interest expense, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization.
Adjusted EBITDA means EBITDA, excluding the same special items applied to net income (loss).
Liquidity is calculated as cash and cash equivalents from our Consolidated Balance Sheets, and availability under our credit facilities.
We believe that using these non-GAAP measures is useful because they are consistent with the indicators management uses internally to measure the Company's performance, and it allows the reader to compare our operations and financial performance from period to period. Operating income (loss), net income (loss), and EPS, in each case as adjusted for special items, as well as EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and EBITDA margin are internal measures, and therefore may not be comparable to those of other companies. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as substitutes to financial measures determined under GAAP in our Consolidated Statements of Operations in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.