MONTREAL, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) (TSX: RFP) today held its virtual annual meeting of stockholders. A total of 76,780,845 common shares, or 87.89% of the outstanding shares, were voted at the meeting. Shareholders voted in favor of each proposal, including the re-election of seven director nominees, by a 97.80% majority:
NOMINEE
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
NON-VOTES
# of shares
%
# of shares
%
# of shares
Randall C. Benson
70,113,685
98.1
1,318,929
1.8
35,410
5,312,821
Suzanne Blanchet
70,513,477
98.6
936,628
1.3
17,919
5,312,821
Jennifer C. Dolan
70,397,305
98.5
1,050,752
1.4
19,967
5,312,821
Yves Laflamme
70,528,217
98.7
924,054
1.3
15,753
5,312,821
Bradley P. Martin
70,153,732
98.2
1,280,482
1.8
33,810
5,312,821
Alain Rhéaume
69,915,929
97.8
1,528,201
2.1
23,894
5,312,821
Michael S. Rousseau
70,141,677
98.1
1,305,731
1.8
20,616
5,312,821
The other proposals on which stockholders voted favorably included:
- The ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the company's independent registered public accounting firm for the 2020 fiscal year.
- An advisory vote to approve compensation of the company's named executive officers, as disclosed in the proxy statement.
- A vote to approve the company's 2019 Equity Incentive Plan First Amendment, as disclosed in the proxy statement.
About Resolute Forest Products
Resolute Forest Products is a global leader in the forest products industry with a diverse range of products, including market pulp, tissue, wood products, newsprint and specialty papers, which are marketed in close to 70 countries. The company owns or operates some 40 facilities, as well as power generation assets, in the United States and Canada. Resolute has third-party certified 100% of its managed woodlands to internationally recognized sustainable forest management standards. The shares of Resolute Forest Products trade under the stock symbol RFP on both the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Resolute has received regional, North American and global recognition for its leadership in corporate social responsibility and sustainable development, as well as for its business practices. Visit www.resolutefp.com for more information.